His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Antibody tests are problematic, officials say

Saying that the coronavirus pandemic requires an urgent response, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed nearly 90 companies, many based in China, to sell antibody tests that are intended to indicate whether people may have developed immunity to the coronavirus, but this has not been possible. examined by the government.

Since then, the agency has warned that some of those companies are making false claims about their products, and health officials in the United States. USA And abroad they have found other tests to be profoundly flawed.

Authorities fear a repeat of the previous launch of Covid-19 diagnostic tests that failed to monitor which Americans and how many had been infected.

Here are the latest updates from the US. USA And from around the world, as well as pandemic maps.

We are also tracking the growth rate of the virus in the metropolitan areas of the USA. USA