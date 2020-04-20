His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Antibody tests are problematic, officials say
Saying that the coronavirus pandemic requires an urgent response, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed nearly 90 companies, many based in China, to sell antibody tests that are intended to indicate whether people may have developed immunity to the coronavirus, but this has not been possible. examined by the government.
Since then, the agency has warned that some of those companies are making false claims about their products, and health officials in the United States. USA And abroad they have found other tests to be profoundly flawed.
Authorities fear a repeat of the previous launch of Covid-19 diagnostic tests that failed to monitor which Americans and how many had been infected.
The bottom line: The United States is months away from being able to return to normal. Here are the other key points:
-
There is enormous uncertainty. At best, scientists would develop a vaccine or, more likely, treatments for the effects of the coronavirus. The virus may also mutate to become less severe. These results are possible but are not the most likely.
-
Social distancing is still vital. An estimated 300 million people in the United States have not been exposed to the virus, and epidemiologists say that until a vaccine or other protective measures emerge, it is not certain that many people will suddenly come out of their confinement.
-
It is unclear how well the United States will cope with the next phase. As more people with immunity return to work, more of the economy will recover. But if too many people get infected at once, new locks would be needed. To avoid that, generalized testing will be essential.
"The newspaper,quot;: Donald discusses his article on today's episode of the podcast.
Anti-government message from President Trump
Encouraging Americans to "free,quot; three Democrat-ruled states from orders to stay home, the president returned to an approach that was key to the success of his campaign four years ago: fostering voter anger in the establishment.
Our White House correspondent Maggie Haberman writes: "The president, who ran as an insurgent in 2016, is most comfortable enraged against the government machine, even when he is the one running the country."
Another angle: Charlie Kirk, who heads the Turning Point USA student group, has been among the loudest voices fueling skepticism of the threat posed by Covid-19.
Perspective: In an opinion piece for The Times, Senator Bernie Sanders writes: "Amid the twin crises we face, the coronavirus pandemic, and the collapse of our economy, it is imperative that we reexamine some of the foundations of American society, understand why they are failing us and fighting for a more just and just nation. "
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The "radical,quot; mission of Earth Day
"This was not a campaign against garbage," he recalled. "It was about fundamental changes in the nature of the American economy." The cause that drew 20 million people to the streets was, he said, "somehow much more profoundly radical,quot; than the anti-Vietnam War movement.
This is what is happening the most.
Deadly shooting in Canada: At least 16 people were killed, including a police officer, after a 12-hour riot in Nova Scotia, police said. The gunman also died.
Snapshot: Above, children from the Uru Eu Wau Wau indigenous group in the Amazon jungle of Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro is moving aggressively to open the region to commercial development, which represents an existential threat to the tribes that live there.
In Memory: Peter Beard, who was called "the last of the adventurers," photographed African wildlife at great personal risk, and he could celebrate well into the wee hours of the morning. He was found dead on Sunday, nearly three weeks after he disappeared from his Long Island home. He was 82 years old.
Metropolitan newspaper: In this week's column, dancing on the sidewalk, remembering an ugly couch and more stories from New York City readers.
What we are seeing: This video from Duluth Harbor Cam in Minnesota. "Seeing huge cargo ships come and go in Duluth is a thrill," says Gina Lamb of Special Sections, who grew up in the port city of Lake Superior. "It's a good reminder of how connected we all are."
Now a break from the news
Cook: Is chocolate cake from a bowl. Don't let lack of eggs or butter stop you from making this delicious dessert with a secret ingredient.
To explore: Amanda Hess writes about the joys and strangeness of the offices of the natural world. It is full of intelligence, as well as being a source of clicks worthwhile. You may want to explore the most popular properties from the past month in our home search tool. And we loved this close look at the Omen restaurant in downtown New York, by Patti Smith.
Listens: There's a new Bon Iver song to consider streaming, among many other things. And authors Samantha Irby and Jon Meacham are the guests on our latest Book Review podcast.
People locked up may need a little help to cope. At Home offers ideas about things to read, recipes to cook, programs to watch, and other ways to stay engaged.
And now for the backstory on …
What our cell phones reveal about the virus
Jennifer Valentino-DeVries, an investigative reporter for The Times, has spent nearly a decade reporting on how websites and apps collect information about users. When the coronavirus reached the US She and her colleagues found that the data showed that poorer Americans were less likely to stay home. These are the highlights of Jennifer's chat with Times Insider.
You learned?
The orders telling people to stay home are working to limit movement, but people not under those orders continue to move, and some people, particularly those living in poorer areas, are more likely to follow. moving due to his work.
It is good to feel that we are all in this together, but the data shows that this is not the case. Some people face more risks than others.
How do you see the potential of location data to help fight coronavirus?
Epidemiologists and journalists are looking for ways in which this data can help shape the pandemic's trajectory and whether social distancing measures are working, or whether, if they are relaxed, that leads to a resurgence of the disease.
What was your previous location data report about?
He was demonstrating the profound capabilities of location data and how intrusive it can be – many people are unaware of the fact that it is collected at all. Many company statements about location data are misleading. Saying the data is "anonymous,quot; is not adequately conveying how much it can tell you about someone, even if they don't know their name. Companies should be willing to tell you exactly what they are doing.
Why don't those concerns apply to the use of location data for this article?
I know of many privacy advocates who disagree with the idea that location data should be collected or stored.
I would say that users may agree to provide this data. Some of the things Google does, i.e. how long your route home will take, can be helpful.
I think an important factor for my personal interest in participating was that this is a public health crisis, and these data could help clarify some of the inequalities involved.
