His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Spain and Denmark ease virus restrictions in children

Children in Spain will be allowed to leave after April 27, as health specialists have warned of the long-term impact of confinement on children.

Millions of children have been unable to walk around the block or exercise since the country's coronavirus blockade, the strictest in Europe, began in mid-March. The order to stay home has left countless children bored, exhausted, and sometimes depressed.

Low-income families living in narrow neighborhoods are very likely to have been particularly affected, and children receiving pre-crisis therapy may be at increased risk for long-term effects. Spain's blockade lasted until May, and on Sunday the country reported its lowest number of daily deaths in four weeks.

In contrast, Denmark allowed children to return to primary schools last Wednesday, the first country in the western world to do so since the coronavirus pandemic began.