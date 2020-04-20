His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Spain and Denmark ease virus restrictions in children
Children in Spain will be allowed to leave after April 27, as health specialists have warned of the long-term impact of confinement on children.
Millions of children have been unable to walk around the block or exercise since the country's coronavirus blockade, the strictest in Europe, began in mid-March. The order to stay home has left countless children bored, exhausted, and sometimes depressed.
Low-income families living in narrow neighborhoods are very likely to have been particularly affected, and children receiving pre-crisis therapy may be at increased risk for long-term effects. Spain's blockade lasted until May, and on Sunday the country reported its lowest number of daily deaths in four weeks.
In contrast, Denmark allowed children to return to primary schools last Wednesday, the first country in the western world to do so since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The move, a bold step toward normal Danish government life, is proof of how schools can function in the era of contagion.
In other developments:
-
At least 40 officials at Afghanistan's presidential palace in Kabul have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Afghan officials on Sunday.
-
Prime Minister Édouard Philippe of France said Sunday that the country's closure had slowed down infections and deaths, but that normalcy was far away. The country is weighing its love for freedom against digital tracking to combat the crisis.
-
In Italy, the daily number of new cases fell to less than 4,000, down from 6,000 at the end of March. For the first time in a month, new deaths fell below 500 on Saturday.
-
An 84-ton shipment of equipment from Turkey to Britain, including 400,000 gowns, has been delayed as Britain's medical workers worry about shortages
-
Volunteer virus patrol squads are popping up across India, fueling divisions as the world's largest blockade progresses.
-
Police said about 100,000 people ignored a national shutdown in Bangladesh to attend the funeral of a Muslim political leader on Saturday, raising fears of a new outbreak.
Here are the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as maps of its spread.
Ambitious antibody test from Germany
Companies around the world are implementing blood tests to detect antibodies against the coronavirus, advertised as crucial tools to restart the economy.
Germany, which has become a leader among Western nations for containing the spread of the contagion, has begun An ambitious study to evaluate citizens for antibodies. The findings may reveal how deeply the coronavirus has penetrated society: key information to determine which restrictions are the safest to lift.
But other tests are raising concerns. In the USA The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed nearly 90 companies, many based in China, to sell tests without government investigation. The tests are often inaccurate, mistakenly showing antibodies in the blood when they don't exist, and some doctors are misusing them.
Chile will become the first country to issue "immunity cards,quot; for those who have antibodies against the virus, starting Monday. But critics say the research is still unclear on whether the recovered patients are truly immune.
Case study: How were more than 1,000 sailors on a French naval ship positive for the coronavirus? Signs show that the container was not sufficiently prepared for a pandemic.
Closer look: Does the virus lurk in your clothes, shoes, or hair? You will feel better after reading this.
In Memory: Confident that the virus was under control, Joe Joyce, a beloved Brooklyn bar owner, set sail for Spain on a cruise in March. He died of virus complications this month.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Next year for America
Above, a health worker checking her protective gear in New York.
Our scientific correspondent spoke to more than 20 experts to forecast a way forward for the United States as it faces the coronavirus. When can we leave our homes? How long, realistically, before having a vaccine?
The blockades will end hesitantly, immunity will become a social advantage, and many more Americans than the White House admits will die.
Until a vaccine or other protective measure emerges, there is no setting in which it is safe to come out of hiding.
This is what is happening the most.
Canada shooting: A gunman dressed as a police officer killed at least 16 people in Nova Scotia, police said. The reason was not immediately clear.
North Korea-USA USA relations: North Korea denied President Trump's claim that its leader, Kim Jong-un, sent him a letter, and suggested that Mr. Trump was using his relationship with Kim for "selfish purposes."
US presidential campaign USA: Senator Bernie Sanders' supporters aren't excited about the endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden, raising questions about how many will appear at the polls for him in the general election against President Trump.
Snapshot: Above, children from the Uru Eu Wau Wau tribe in the Amazon jungle of Brazil. Peoples of the region, refuges for indigenous culture and bulwarks against deforestation, are It faces extinction when President Jair Bolsonaro drives business development.
European football: Football without fans is nothing. But as strange as it may be to play without crowds, the sport may not want to wait.
What we are seeing: This video from Duluth Harbor Cam in Minnesota. "Seeing huge cargo ships come and go in Duluth is a thrill," says Gina Lamb of Special Sections, who grew up in the port city of Lake Superior. "It's a good reminder of how connected we all are."
Now a break from the news
Everyone who is locked up needs a little help to cope. At Home has many good ideas about things to read, recipes to cook, programs to watch, and other ways to stay engaged.
And now for the backstory on …
What our cell phones reveal about the virus
Jennifer Valentino-DeVries, an investigative reporter for The Times, has spent nearly a decade reporting on how websites and apps collect information about users. When the coronavirus hit the US She and her colleagues found that the data showed Poor Americans were less likely to be able to stay home. These are the highlights of Jennifer's chat with Times Insider.
You learned?
The orders telling people to stay home are working to limit movement, but people not under those orders continue to move, and some people, particularly those living in poorer areas, are more likely to follow. moving due to his work.
It is good to feel that we are all in this together, but the data shows that this is not the case. Some people face more risks than others.
How do you see the potential of location data to help fight coronavirus?
Epidemiologists and journalists are looking for ways in which this data can help shape the pandemic's trajectory and whether social distancing measures are working, or whether, if they are relaxed, that leads to a resurgence of the disease.
What was your previous location data report about?
He was demonstrating the profound capabilities of location data and how intrusive it can be; many people are unaware of the fact that it is assembled at all. Many company statements about location data are misleading. Saying the data is "anonymous,quot; is not adequately conveying how much it can tell you about someone, even if they don't know their name. Companies should be willing to tell you exactly what they are doing.
Why don't those concerns apply to the use of location data for this article?
I know of many privacy advocates who disagree with the idea that location data should be collected or stored.
I would say that users may agree to provide this data. Some of the things Google does, i.e. how long your route home will take, can be helpful.
I think an important factor for my personal interest in participating was that this is a public health crisis, and these data could help clarify some of the inequalities involved.
