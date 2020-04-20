Here's why Sushmita Sen initially withdrew her entry form for the Miss India pageant

It was a moment of pride for India in 1994 when two Indian beauties Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai won the Miss Universe and Miss World crown, respectively. They had both previously won the Miss India beauty pageant in 1994. But did you know that Sushmita decided to withdraw her entry form when she found out that Aishwarya was also participating in the Miss India pageant?

During an interview that is going viral, Sushmita revealed that up to 25 girls had withdrawn their registration form after learning that Aishwarya was participating. Sushmita said that she did the same for the fact that Aishwarya was so beautiful and already famous. Sushmita also decided to retrieve his registration form. But her mother scolded her for that and asked her to give her best shot. She also revealed that she was convinced that she would lose the competition since Aishwarya had won most of the rounds. When Aishwarya's name was announced as the first runner-up, Sushmita started crying thinking she hadn't even made it to the second runner-up. But when his name was announced as the winner, he couldn't believe it. Sushmita was eventually crowned Miss India and later won the Miss Universe crown.

Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with Dastak (1996). The actress is now a loving mother to her daughters Renee and Alisah.