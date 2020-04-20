Here's why not look for the coronavirus cure online – Latest News

-In Rise: Social media platforms, e-commerce markets, and illegal online pharmacies that have been illegally promoting so-called cures or treatments for Covid-19. Fact: There is no proven treatment, but online opportunists (also adding the Dark Web) are working hard to take advantage of the public's despair and sell fakes.

-Online, you can find people who advertise drugs that are undergoing clinical trials but not yet approved to treat Covid-19, such as chloroquine, as well as more unproven treatments including cow urine, colloidal silver, vitamins, teas and essential oils. The pandemic has fueled demand for a wide variety of products, including some that are not available to the general Indian public, such as home test kits.

-Even health experts have struggled to quickly differentiate between legitimate and illegitimate products online. This is in part because news about the Covid-19 pandemic moves so quickly that information about a legitimate product or test in one country can quickly inspire fake and unapproved products in another. In addition to this, many of these products may seem compelling to the average person.

-However, the accounts used to advertise these products may appear less legitimate. They generally don't have a large following, and they're generally not meant to exist in the long term. Sellers have an incentive to keep them online long enough to attract a buyer. If so, buy from trusted sources and use secure payment options.