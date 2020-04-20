Here's why cricketer Clive Lloyd refused to see the climax of Ranveer Singh's & # 39; 83

Ranveer Singh’s & # 39; 83 has become one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Kapil Dev and India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup victory. Recently, in an Instagram Live session with Boman Irani, Kabir Khan discussed funny stories and anecdotes about the filming.

Kabir also revealed that former West Indies team captain Clive Lloyd was also present when they filmed the crucial scene where Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev lifts the trophy. It also revealed how Clive humorously refused to see filming of the scene. While filming the scene when Kabir asked Clive to come closer so that he could witness it better, Clive in a humorous response said: "Do you want me to see that glass go away a second time and that too from close up?"

In addition to starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar.