Gucci Mane brags about shooting the dead associates of Jeezy

Mocking on a 2005 shooting involving men allegedly sent by Jeezy to steal it, rapper & # 39; I Get the Bag & # 39; He shares a meme that compares him to a man who makes a move like a spy in an action movie.

Gucci mane He apparently does not feel the slightest guilt after killing a person in a robbery attempt in 2005. The shooting left Pookie Loc, a CTE affiliate of Young jeezyDead Now, more than a decade later, he taunted the incident with a meme he shared via Instagram.

On Sunday, April 19, she posted a clip of a man wearing a mask while making a move like a spy in an action movie scene. "This was Gucci Mane when Jeezy sent those guys over to take his chain," read a message about the message. Accordingly, the 40-year-old star wrote in the title of her post, "but for real."

<br />

When they were both upcoming artists, Gucci and Jezzy collaborated on a song, "Icy," which Gucci released as their first single in May 2005. Tensions grew between them when Jeezy claimed he was never paid his royalties for the song. Jeezy then released the controversial song "Stay Strapped", placing a $ 10,000 reward on the Gucci chain.

Later in the same month, four men installed Gucci in a stripper's home and attempted to rob him. Gucci shot one of the assailants, Pookie, who was revealed to have a relationship with Jeezy. The man was found dead at a nearby high school. Gucci was subsequently charged with murder, but the DeKalb County District Attorney's office dropped the murder charge in January 2006 due to insufficient evidence.

Gucci scoffed at the shooting in 2005 after it landed in hot water for wishing its enemies death from the coronavirus. The Alabama native, who was born Radric Delantic Davis, tweeted earlier this month: "I pray that my enemies will die of corona virus."

It's unclear what triggered his angry message, but people called him out for his callous comment, especially since he posted it on Easter Sunday. "Man, you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet in history. There are people who mourn the loss of loved ones now due to the virus. Great movie, great friend," said the artist. American mixed martial arts artist Gerald Harris. Gucci