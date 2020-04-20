Group nine teams with Facebook for a new list of Facebook Watching Programs – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Group Nine has partnered with Facebook to launch a series of new programs for Facebook Watch. Brands of mobile video publishing platform NowThis, The Dodo, Thrillist, Popsugar and Seeker will develop and distribute new programs on the platform. This marks Group Nine's first series list after the company acquired Popsugar.

Of the 10 new series in the collaboration, six of them are brand new. This is part of Facebook's creators and publishers program, which encourages collaboration between publishers, creators, and public figures for new videos. The new partnership between Group Nine and Facebook includes series with "sexy vet" Evan Antin, comedian and actress Hannah Hart, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, among others.

Related story Facebook removes posts organizing anti-quarantine events that violate government orders to stay home

"Group Nine is committed to creating premium IP videos that resonate with our massive audience at multiple points of passion," said Group Nine Network President Mickey Meyer. "As the global industry leader in cross-platform and mobile content creation first, we are excited to partner with Facebook on new franchises with some of our fan-favorite creators."

Read the series descriptions below.

POPSUGAR K-FitSugar

Pretrieved on March 15, 2020

Building on the enormous success of POPSUGAR FitSugar class Serie, K-FitSugar Bring K-Pop dance tutorials to fans' living rooms. This tutorial series teaches fans how to perform dances for their favorite groups from performances and music videos. Choreographer Ellen Kim breaks down a popular K-Pop music video step-by-step, allowing fans to catch the dance bit by bit before putting it all together at the end of the song.

Show when you perform the entire routine with music that fans know and love. K-FitSugar Take advantage of the trend of dance cover content in K-Pop groups and encourage community members to create their own covers using what they have learned in our series. The highly focused nature of the program drives engagement within various highly active community groups on the Facebook platform.

Now this’ NowThis Nerd Presents: Fantasy

Pretrieved on April 10, 2020

NowThis Nerd Presents: Fantasy is a weekly series that delves into specific and timely topics from the world of fantasy fiction. From the great fantasy of & # 39; Wheel of Time & # 39; and & # 39; Lord of the Rings & # 39; even gritty epics like & # 39; The Witcher & # 39; and & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; and the vast world of youthful fantasy like Harry Potter and Percy jackson, the fantasy genre has gained a prominent position in pop culture. With a story spanning centuries, fantasy fiction is packed with wonderful and rich worlds that capture our imaginations and spark endless debates. Each episode of

NowThis Nerd Presents: FantasyOrganized by the producers of NowThis Nerd, it will be devoted to exploring the fantastic creatures, ancient legends, and cosmic cosmologies that define the fantasy genre.

The dodo MEWE KNOW … NOW MEET MY PET Season 2

PYou patch May 1, 2020

These adorable animals have played minor roles for their parents so far, but now they're preparing to steal the limelight. In each episode, the main creators of social networks, including Desi Perkins (3.9 million followers on Instagram), Kaitlyn Bristowe (1.8 million followers on Instagram), Cassey Ho (1.7 million followers on Instagram) ), Justine Ezarik (1.6 million Instagram followers) and Jenna Ezarik (381.1 K Instagram followers), Grace Helbig (1.5 million Instagram followers), Hannah Hart (1.2 million followers of Instagram) and Lizzy Capri (759,000 Instagram followers) introduce us to the beloved and super cute pet who brings them to life (and snuggles) behind the scenes Season One of The Dodo meyou Know me … now you know my pet premiered in July 2019 as the first IGTV series.

The searcher BABY FINDER

PYou patch on May 10, 2020 on Mother's Day

There are numerous schools of thought about children, from how they are conceived to how they are born and how they develop. Seeker's new series connects all Facebook parent communities around objective and researched information on pregnancy, childbirth and newborns. In this new show, "Seeker BABY " Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson (2.6 million Instagram followers) breaks down what we really know about babies, from a scientific point of view, designed for new and future parents looking for reliable information on parent-child science.

The searcher TAILED TOSKS, starring Evan Antin

Pyou patch June 2020

Fangs, trunks, claws, tails. Animals have evolved to adapt to their environment by developing some truly unusual physical traits. Why did elephants develop a trunk and how does it work? What are insect wings made of? How are tails used throughout the animal kingdom? Our host, wildlife vet Evan Antin (1.3 million Instagram followers) takes us on a virtual tour of the animal kingdom to answer these questions and more about the strange world of animal physiology.

Now this & # 39; Faces and Heels

Pyou patch Q2 2020

Expensives and heels It will narrate the journey of seven different women at different stages of their wrestling careers as they prepare for the biggest shows of their lives. The series features a creator-presenter to be announced soon and will focus on wrestlers as a promising young rookie just out of wrestling school, an independent star about to be signed by a respected and beloved, signed veteran. with a major company. who is learning the ropes of being in the big league. From your trials and tribulations along the way, to your hopes and dreams for the future, NowThis ’ Expensives and heels It explores the everyday life of a female fighter on the independent scene, on the big stage, and the obstacles they face in a male-dominated profession.

The searcher Wild crimes

Pdo you patch Q3 2020

Throughout the world, elephants are poached for their tusks, pangolins for their scales, and totoaba fish for their bladders. Tackling the world's fourth-largest criminal industry isn't easy, but NASA biologists, robotists, detectives, and even scientists are getting creative in hopes of making a difference. Today, they are discovering rhinoceros horn smuggling rings using machine learning maps, tracing illegal logging of tropical forests with cellular bioacoustics, and tricking turtle poachers with smart 3D-printed eggs. In this documentary series, Seeker investigates true stories of wildlife crime and meets the people who work to protect the world's most threatened and endangered animals.

Emotionist Fighting with wine

Pdo you patch Q3 2020

Everyone wants to get into wine, but many times it seems too flashy and boring. In the new Thrillist series (creator-host to be announced soon), viewers can indirectly become winos as they watch New York's most knowledgeable sommelier teach the most unlikely professional wrestlers. A really weird pairing will create an incredibly entertaining learning experience as the wrestling world gets a crash course in wine.

NowThis & # 39; WRONGFUL CONVICTION

Pdo you patch Q3 2020

In collaboration with the popular Jason Flom INCORRECT CONVICTION podcast, NowThis's weekly series delves deep into individual stories of people fighting for their freedom after being wrongfully imprisoned. We hear stories directly from formerly (and occasionally, currently) incarcerated men and women about what it's like to be locked up for a crime they didn't commit. Throughout each episode, Flom talks to legal experts, forensic pathologists, and family members to bring the whole case to light and help explain the criminal justice system in the United States. USA

Thrillusionist ACQULIKE IRED wwith Tim DeLaGhetto

PSunday December 22, 2019

Tim DeLaGhetto (1.5 million Instagram followers) is no stranger to strange and exotic food. He has a theory: If you eat the animal parts that most people don't eat, it will make you more powerful. In Thrillist's food / talk show, Tim picks a new dish in each episode, learns everything he can from the people who serve and eat it, and then pairs it with a guest. Maybe they'll eat duck fetus if their guest acts like a baby with new food, or maybe Tim gives them a ghost pepper if their new album is on fire and on the rise. From live octopus in Sik Gaek in Flushing to silkworm in Jitlada in Los Angeles, Tim will offer an interview weirder than the food being dragged on the table. Together, they will learn how the dish came about, its cultural significance, and try it for themselves.