Gretchen Carlson calls Donald Trump & # 39; misogynistic idiot & # 39; after his fight with a reporter

POTUS and CBS reporter Weijia Jiang is involved in an exchange during his daily press briefings after the latter pressures him on his initial plan to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Donald trumpThe recent disagreement with a reporter apparently did not like him Gretchen Carlson. The former Fox News anchor called the 45th president a "misogynistic jerk" after he told Weijia Jiang, a CBS News White House correspondent, to keep his voice low during his daily press conferences on the US pandemic. coronavirus.

On Sunday, April 19, the 53-year-old former Miss America went to her Twitter account to express her opinion on how Trump handled the situation. "Trump is such a misogynistic jerk for journalists asking legitimate questions about his # COVID19 plan. He says, 'Keep your voice down'. She was not raising it," he wrote before thanking Jiang "for [her] questions "and encouraged her to" keep asking. "

Carlson also applauded CNN political correspondent Dana Bash for defending Jiang. "Thank you @DanaBashCNN for standing up for women like @weija when Trump told you to keep your voice low and relaxed," he tweeted. "There is certainly a difference in the way he treats women and it is horrible."





Trump's treatment of women journalists was not the only one Carlson has trouble with. Minutes earlier, the journalist, who was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2017, brought to light the moment that POTUS acted as "a jerk to the male reporter @cnn." She added, "… and now he's comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln !! Please …".

The Trump-Jiang dispute took place on Sunday night after she asked him why he didn't warn Americans about the COVID-19 crisis earlier. "Many Americans say exactly the same thing about you," he said. he pointed. "That you should have warned them that the virus was spreading like a forest fire during the month of February instead of holding demonstrations with thousands of people. Why did you wait so long to warn them and why did you not become socially detached until March 16? "

When Trump defended himself, Jiang insisted: "You are the president and did not warn people that the virus was spreading so fast. When he issued the ban, the virus was already here." Jiang's statement prompted POTUS to tell him to "investigate." As Jiang tried to respond to her comment, the POTUS cut her off to say, "Lower your voice, please. Lower your voice."