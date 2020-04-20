"Green Acres" Actor Was 81 – Deadline

Tom Lester, the actor who played Eb Dawson, the cunning and clever cunning of the farm, in the CBS 1960s comedy Green Acres, died Monday in Nashville of complications from Parkinson's disease, his family announced. He was 81 years old.

Born Thomas William Lester in Laurel, Mississippi, Lester left for Hollywood after graduating from the University of Mississippi. He studied acting with a teacher and Petticoat union actress Lurene Tuttle (Psychopath, Television Julia), soon caught the attention of the show's creator, Paul Henning, who was hosting another rural comedy Beverly Hillbillies Petticoat Union universe.

The show was Green Acres, an alternately hokey and surreal comedy starring Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor as a sophisticated couple who abandoned life in the city, much to Gabor's chagrin, for life on a ramshackle farm in Hooterville's backwater. Always annoyed by the grumpy Albert Oliver Wendell Douglas III, Lester's Eb became part of the family.

Related story Matthew Seligman dies of COVID-19: David Bowie, bassist and member of the Camera Club, was 64 years old

"It was the only youth connection the show had," Green Acres director Richard L. Bare told The Academy TV series The Interviews in 2003. "They designed it that way: They needed someone to hook younger viewers. "

Green Acres It was an immediate success when it premiered in September 1965, ending that season as the # 11 show in all primetime. He jumped to number 6 for the 1966-67 season and ranked in the top 20 for the next two seasons. The series ended in 1971 as a victim of CBS's famous "rural purge", when this and other likes of The Beverly Hillbillies, Mayberry R.F.D. and Petticoat union were replaced by socially conscious tariffs, including Everything in the family, Maude, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and MIXTURE.

Later, Lester would make rare appearances on episodic television (Marcus Welby, M.D., Little House on the Prairie), reprising the role of Eb in the 1990 TV reunion film Back to Green Acres. He also had roles in 1974 Benji and from 1994 GordyHe finally returned to Mississippi where he lived on a farm in Jasper County and dedicated himself to his Christian faith.

Survivors include his fiancé and long-term caregiver Jackie Peters, her brother Michael, and their extended family. A grave-side service for close family and friends is planned for Friday at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel, with a service of life celebration to be held at a later date.