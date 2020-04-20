google meet in gmail: how to join or host a Google Meet call through Gmail

Google has gradually begun rolling out a new feature in Gmail that allows G-Suite users to make or join Google Meet video calls directly from Gmail. Once they receive the new update, people with Gmail accounts at work or school will be able to see a new "Meet,quot; section just above the Chats section located on the left side of the Gmail web version. We can expect to see similar features for mobile apps soon.

However, if you've already received the update and want to make or join a call from Gmail, follow our step-by-step guide.

Prerequisites:



G Suite account

Work internet connectivity

Compatible web browser

Steps to organize a meeting from Gmail

one) Open Gmail on your PC or laptop



two) Look for the "Meet,quot; section in the sidebar



3) Under the Meet window, choose the "Start a meeting,quot; option



4) A new window appears with a unique URL of meet.google.com



5) You can now invite more people to join the meeting by sharing the meeting ID via Gmail



Steps to join a meeting from Gmail

Joining a meeting is simple, all you need is the meeting ID shared by the organizer.



Tap the "Join a meeting,quot; option Enter the meeting code to join

Steps to invite someone to join a meeting

Once the meeting is organized, click the option to add other people and copy the join information.



Share it through Gmail or any other means

Please note that this function also depends on your administrator. So make sure your administrator supports this new Meet feature in Gmail.