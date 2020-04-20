google meet in gmail: how to join or host a Google Meet call through Gmail

However, if you've already received the update and want to make or join a call from Gmail, follow our step-by-step guide.
Prerequisites:
- G Suite account
- Work internet connectivity
- Compatible web browser
Steps to organize a meeting from Gmail
Open Gmail on your PC or laptop
Look for the "Meet,quot; section in the sidebar
Under the Meet window, choose the "Start a meeting,quot; option
A new window appears with a unique URL of meet.google.com
You can now invite more people to join the meeting by sharing the meeting ID via Gmail
Steps to join a meeting from Gmail
Joining a meeting is simple, all you need is the meeting ID shared by the organizer.
- Tap the "Join a meeting,quot; option
- Enter the meeting code to join
Steps to invite someone to join a meeting
Once the meeting is organized, click the option to add other people and copy the join information.
Share it through Gmail or any other means
Please note that this function also depends on your administrator. So make sure your administrator supports this new Meet feature in Gmail.