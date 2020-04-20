Georgia theaters to reopen April 27 as coronavirus eases – Deadline

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced today that theaters, subject to special mandates for social distancing and sanitation, may reopen on Monday, April 27. According to CNN, Georgia ranks 11th in the nation for its coronavirus cases totaling 18.9K.

"We will get Georgians back to work safely," said Kemp, who announced a three-phase approach today.

On Saturday, Kemp allowed the self-service theaters to remain open, complying with the directives.

Theaters may reopen with private social clubs and restaurant food services. With that said, bars, nightclubs, amusement park rides operators and live performance venues will be closed along with schools that will continue to focus on distance social learning. "I'm not going back on that decision," Kemp said of the schools closing.

It is not yet clear which chains will attempt to reopen. Many exhibitors have informed us that they will likely schedule catalog titles initially and that they will implement improved cleaning procedures and auditorium capacity limits.

Kemp said we are ready to see "a new standard" in the COVID-19 climate and that technology may be on the horizon, specifically "infrared heat-seeking devices when you walk through a certain establishment." Movie theaters, among them, could put them to use.

PLUS…