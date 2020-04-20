Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is allowing some companies, such as hair salons and barber shops, to reopen this week

If you are a Georgia resident, go and call your stylist and nail girl now because she is about to go crazy. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he plans to reopen some businesses this week as the state's stay-at-home order will expire.

What's on the business list you ask? Well, Kemp said that gyms, bowling alleys, beauty salons, barber shops, nail salons and other similar businesses can reopen statewide on Friday, according to WSBTV.

Kemp is also allowing some restaurants and theaters to reopen with strict guidelines for social distancing.

According to new data released Monday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are now 18,947 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, with 733 deaths reported.

Kemp said he will allow the state's refugee order to expire on the 30th as scheduled, but that elderly and medically fragile patients have to shelter in place until at least May 13.

Kemp also said he is allowing elective surgeries to be performed again, meaning surgeries that do not involve a medical emergency.

When it comes to spiritual practices, Kemp is allowing houses of worship to provide services in person, but within the guidelines of social distancing.

He also said the Department of Public Health is beginning to see a flattening of coronavirus cases and a decrease in people hospitalized for the virus.

The state has partnered with the state's university system to increase testing, according to Kemp, and a new app will now allow residents to see the status of their tests within 72 hours.

Kemp added that he is deploying 10 new strike teams to assist at hot spots across the state, while MARTA (Atlanta's train system) suspends more than 60 bus routes as of Monday.

We will keep you informed of any updates.

