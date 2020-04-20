French Montana on rappers struggling during shutdown: Lots of live rappers to check!

French Montana has revealed that many of its rapper friends are struggling during the shutdown across the country; He says that many verify live to verify.

Speaking to TMZ, French stressed the importance of budgeting and saving.

"Everyone is tested on one thing and one thing only: Was he saving money while rapping? Did he build capital? Did he build something, like a retirement plan?" I ask.

French added that he has always saved his money, but others have not been as responsible.

"Since I was working, I would always spend and save because I always dreamed of a beautiful outing one day and I always saved money for a rainy day," French continued. "But you don't see things like this coming. So there are a lot of artists who live checking to check and there will be a lot of garage auctions. I can tell you that."

Check out the interview below.