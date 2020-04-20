Fox closes Tubi purchase on day of broadcast deals – Deadline

Fox Corp. said Monday that it has completed the Tubi acquisition announced on March 17 for $ 440 million.

The news comes the same day that Comcast's NBCUniversal announced the acquisition of Walmart's Vudu streaming platform for its movie ticketing division Fandango.

Fox Corp. paid for Tubi with the money it raised from the sale of its minority stake in Roku, buying a foothold in the free and advertising DTC field. He said the deal was a strategic move to "expand and improve digital reach and engagement direct to the consumer." Until Tubi, Fox had been left idle at the broadcast dance that has beckoned other major entertainment names, from Disney to AT&T / WarnerMedia to Comcast.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said last month that Tubi provides Fox with a sizable and skewed user base that spends more than 160 million hours a month watching content on the service. Tubi is available on more than 25 digital platforms in the US. USA With over 20,000 titles and 56,000 hours of movies and episodic television programming from several hundred content partners.

Fox plans to continue running Tubi as a separate service. It will assess opportunities to expand it by taking advantage of its own national and local news and sports programming. Tubi founder and CEO Farhad Massoudi will continue to lead the service, which launched in 2014.