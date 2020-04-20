Floyd Mayweather was criticized for a group bike ride despite social distance orders

Instagram

The former boxing champion is shown without wearing a mask while riding a bike with a group of people in downtown Los Angeles, an activity he has reportedly done multiple times during the week.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. You may not have given the best practice example of social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Instead of staying home, the former boxing champion decided to break a sweat riding a bicycle with his entourage.

On Friday, April 17, the retired athlete was seen rolling around downtown Los Angeles with about a dozen people. While some of the men in his group wore masks, the pretty boy was wearing nothing to cover his mouth. According to TMZ, who obtained the images, Floyd and his friends have been doing this activity for the entire week.

Doing some exercise during the pandemic is still recommended, but it's against federal orders to go out or do a large group activity, let alone not wear a mask. Therefore, after viewing Floyd's photos with his entourage during the bike ride, people couldn't help but turn to Twitter to voice their mixed opinions.

Many criticized 43 years for not practicing social distancing. "To be fair, Floyd Mayweather probably couldn't read the social distancing orders," one commented. Another reacted similarly: "You can't count to 6, so the rules don't apply."

"He doesn't care about anything or anyone but himself. He just bought the way out of trouble," said a third user who called the professional boxing promoter. "You should be locked up in the house under quarantine and obey the rule period," another chimed in, while one person called him an "idiot."

"Is he living life? What a shame!" another intervened. Someone else sarcastically commented, "That's because he's SpEcIaL … man, I can't wait until he spends all his money."

However, there were some who thought Floyd was not as guilty as protesters across the country. "They assumed they wanted to go out. Many wear masks and ride their own bikes. They are being safer than so-called protesters across the country who demand their rights to pass their germs freely," Floyd said.

Sharing the same opinion, another rhetorically asked, "Let's see … protesters in Austin or guys riding bikes in Los Angeles?" Someone else similarly argued: "With all the demonstrations that violate the rules of social distance, this is not a story. If I am free to protest with 500 other people around me in the name of freedom. Bother me."

Floyd has not responded to the backlash over his group bike ride. He seemed to continue enjoying his life to the fullest despite the blockage. On Saturday, she visited her Instagram account to share photos of him playing "a private game of poker" against his friend on a private plane.