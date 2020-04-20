Florida reports more cases of coronavirus than ever, opens beaches anyway – BGR

Jacksonville reopened beaches and public parks when coronavirus cases reached record numbers.

The riots are at their peak and state officials appear to be giving in to pressure from those who believe the viral pandemic is not a big problem.

Florida now has at least 25,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In case you haven't listened, we are in the midst of a global health crisis. The new coronavirus pandemic is not the end of the world, but it is quite a bad one, and almost all countries are taking extreme measures to slow the spread and flatten the curve of new infections. Apparently Florida knows nothing of this.

The state has been the subject of much criticism throughout this viral outbreak saga. The state refused to issue orders to stay home for a long time, and its beaches quickly became a hot spot for the spread of the virus, especially among those who came out in the spring and were crazy enough to ignore warnings from health experts. The beaches were finally closed, but are now open again. Oh, and Florida now reports more cases of coronavirus than ever.

Coincidence?

How CBS News Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry reportedly decided to reopen public gathering places in the city, including beaches and parks. That decision went into effect on Friday, and it wasn't long before Florida residents flooded the beaches and parks regardless of social alienation or other recommendations made by people trying to keep them alive.

"This may be the beginning of the way back to normal life," Curry said of the decision, which was made with the blessing of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors. "

Yes, that did not happen. Absolutely. Photos from the Jacksonville area show crowds strolling along the beaches and people gathering in large numbers. Very few masks can be seen. Everything went back to normal, apart from the fact that there is a highly contagious virus floating around that could kill them. No biggy!

It would be one thing if all of this happened in a state where the viral outbreak is on the decline. There are a number of states where the confirmed numbers of coronavirus infections are declining (thanks to social distancing, yes!), But the opposite is happening in Florida.

At the last count, about 25,000 people in Florida are confirmed to have COVID-19. The state, like its peers, closed schools and canceled many public events. Those are good decisions and surely saved lives, but reopening beaches and parks is the most discouraged thing a state like Florida could do right now.

There are a lot of riots right now, and that makes perfect sense given the unprecedented nature of the blockade measures being issued across the country, not to mention the rest of the world. It's understandable, but the fact is that gathering in large numbers when COVID-19 is spreading through a community is a recipe for disaster.

