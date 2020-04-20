First Look at Ryan Murphy's Netflix Limited Series – Deadline

We are seeing for the first time HollywoodRyan Murphy and Ian Brennan's seven-episode limited series premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, Hollywood he follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in the titular city after World War II as they try to do so at all costs. Murphy described it as "a love letter to the Tinseltown Golden Age" when he first announced the project last year.

In HollywoodEach character offers a unique insight behind the golden curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, highlighting the unfair systems and prejudices about race, gender, and sexuality that continue to this day. The program aims to expose and examine power dynamics and what the entertainment landscape would look like if they had been dismantled.

Hollywood starring David Corenswet as Jack, Darren Criss as Raymond, Jeremy Pope as Archie, Laura Harrier as Camille, Samara Weaving as Claire, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis, Jim Parsons as Henry Willson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Joe Mantello as Dick, and Maude Apatow as Henrietta.

Murphy, Brennan, Criss, and Janet Mock are executive producers along with Alexis Martin Woodall. Hollywood is Murphy's third show on Netflix after The politician and Ratched, and the first in the massive general agreement that he signed with the streamer in February 2018.

Check out the trailer above.