Finally we could know when Sony's new PS5 design will be presented – BGR

An analyst believes that several major game announcements will arrive around E3 2020, despite the fact that the trade event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Sony is rumored to be holding its main PS5 reveal event in May, where it could unveil the PlayStation 5 design.

Microsoft reportedly also has plans for new Xbox Series X announcements in the coming months.

The PlayStation 5 is supposed to launch this fall, and there are no plans to delay the console, according to a report a few days ago. But if Microsoft delays its Xbox Series X launch in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Sony could make a similar move. The PS5 may be priced higher than expected, and might be available in limited supply initially. Whatever happens with the PS5 launch, it's clear that the COVID-19 crisis destroyed Sony's marketing plans for the new console. The PS5 was one of the most anticipated unannounced products in February, but the coronavirus outbreak may have prompted Sony to cancel its press event. Sony pulled out of several trade shows due to growing health concerns, having announced earlier this year that it would not be present at E3 2019. Sony confirmed the move long before the world began to worry about the new virus, as the Japanese Giant never planned to attend the show.

Microsoft has been the big winner in this phase of the battle between the two consoles. The company unveiled the design for the Xbox Series X in mid-December at a gaming event, and then announced the full specs for the console between February and March, developing great leadership at Sony. We saw Sony reveal the PS5 specs a few weeks ago as well at one of the most boring events ever streamed on YouTube. And then the company introduced the new DualSense controller for the new console. The PS5 design is still lacking in action, but it looks like it could be revealed as early as next month.

There is no doubt that devices like PS5 and Xbox Series X deserve proper press events, complete with demos and hands-on experiences. But the ongoing health crisis could prevent such public meetings from taking place. E3, which was supposed to take place in June, will not happen either.

Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad took to Twitter on Sunday to say that some game announcements have been moved to deal with the cancellation of E3. "With E3 canceled, many of the planned disclosures / announcements have been removed from that single week," the analyst said. “Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 ofc week, "he added.

This is the only time that I will add a warning, for the last sentence in this case, as we are experiencing an unprecedented situation and this is the only time that external factors such as COVID-19 could change the plans at the last moment. minute. But we'll see. – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

Ahmad also said that "the first next-generation console / game storefront is much earlier, too,quot;, without revealing any dates. The big caveat is COVID-19, of course. It is unknown what will happen in the coming months and no number of models can predict what will happen once the measures of social distancing are lifted.

Separately, Video Game Chronicles He claims to have learned from a person familiar with Sony's plans that the company intends to make its big PS5 reveal in May. That is the type of announcement that would bring us the final design of the PS5. Sony only released the DualSense design because the controller would have leaked, a report said a few days ago. The PS5 design is apparently a much better kept secret.

Microsoft is apparently planning more disclosures for May, VGC he says, in addition to any E3 events he may have had on the works. Furthermore, COVID-19 restrictions could prevent any of these rumors from being made in a public format.

Image Source: PlayStation