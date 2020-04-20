Filmfare Recommends: The Best Bollywood Franchises To Watch During Closing

Bollywood was late for the franchise party, but soon got into the rut. Comedies are the mainstay when it comes to making sequels in Bollywood. Thrillers also run side by side and Wonderland Wonderland, we also have a legitimate superhero franchise. Franchises are fun to watch because we already know part of the story. The actors, who often repeat themselves, also understand the quirks of their characters and therefore find it easy to mix. The norm is to make the next installment bigger than the previous one. If it turns out to be better, then that's a bonus. Here is a list of some of our favorite franchises to help you pass the time during this lockdown. Enjoy!

Dhoom (2004)

Produced by YRF and directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the original Dhoom came out in 2004. Inspired by the Fast and Furious series, which started in 2001, the film joined Abhishek Bachchan as a dedicated police officer and Uday Chopra as a car thief. Clumsy and racing enthusiasts chasing soft John Abraham and his team of daring bikers who use super bikes as escape vehicles. The bike chases seemed totally rude, the camaraderie between Abhishek and Uday also worked, the throbbing music (their title track turned into fury) and a beefy villain who steals more by kicking than by any genuine need – Dhoom hit the winning formula, with the movie that turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Sanjay Gadhvi was again at the helm of the sequel that came out two years later. Abhishek Bachchan was still the brave policeman, but Uday was somehow pushed into the police force as a police inspector. This time, the influence seems to be the Mission Impossible franchise in that the movie had a super smart thief, Mr. A, played by Hrithik Roshan who made extensive use of face masks, only in the IM movies. In addition to Hrithik, he had another acrobatic thief in the form of Aishwarya Rai. It is actually a bait presented by Abhishek to catch Mr. A, but he ends up falling in love with him. The film was filmed extensively abroad in Rio and Durban. Hrithik and Aishwarya's chemistry crackled, and well-crafted stunts gave him a cutting edge feel. It was one of the first movies to make extensive use of CGI and green screen.

Dhoom 3 (2013)

Vijay Krishna Acharya took over from Sanjay Gadhvi to direct this delivery. Aamir Khan was hired to play the antagonist and played a double role in the film. It was a takeoff from the Hollywood movie The Prestige that used the similar presumption of twins deceiving the audience in a magical act due to their similarities. As Abhishek Bacchan and Sanjay Gadhvi reprized their roles, the film focused more on Aamir Khan, who was shown executing improbable robberies in front of the police. Katrina Kaif's character introduced herself as a gymnast and played Aamir's love interest. The film was filmed extensively in the United States and the climax was filmed at the famous Contra Dam in Switzerland. It was the first Hindi commercial movie to be converted to IMAX size and had the largest release ever, with 4500 screens.

Golmaal: unlimited fun (2006)

It was the first part of the crazy comedy series created by Rohit Shetty and introduced us to Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Madhav (Arshad Warsi) and Laxman (Sharman Joshi). It was based on the Gujarati Aflatoon play. The four mischievous friends enter the bungalow of a blind couple, Somnath (Paresh Rawal) and Mangala (Sushmita Mukherjee), located in Goa. Gopal pretends to be his long-lost grandson Sameer, and since the couple is blind, they can't tell that there are actually four other people living there with them. They have their eyes on a hidden safe that is said to contain jewelry. They fall in love with the same girl, Rimi Sen, who in the end chooses Lucky, who is dumb. Tushar's antics as a dumb person were highly appreciated and he continued with disability even in later films.

Golmaal Returns (2008)

The second part of the series was based on the Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973). Sharman Joshi left the franchise and was replaced by Shreyas Talpade. Kareena Kapoor played Ajay Devgn's soap opera addicted wife, who is also extremely jealous. She thinks her husband is having an affair with the character of Celina Jaitly. To save his marriage, he asks a new employee, Talpade, to pretend to be a lost friend of his named Anthony Gonsalves. One lie leads to another and soon Ajay is found to be the prime suspect in a murder investigation. How the gang saves him forms the crux of the comedy.

Golmaal 3 (2010)



The film was adapted from Basu Chatterjee's Khatta Meetha (1978), where an elderly couple, played by Ashok Kumar and Pearl Padamsee, get married and their children from previous marriages are forced to adapt together. Kunal Khemu joined the franchise like the other Laxman. Here, Mithun Chakraborty and Ratna Pathak play lost lovers, who accidentally unite once again. Kareena Kapoor's character helps them marry and chaos ensues when their respective children hate each other. There is also a subplot involving a diamond necklace, increasing confusion. Golmaal Again (2017)

This time, Rohit Shetty opted for a horror comedy. Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tushar Kapoor), Laxman 1 (Kunal Khemu) and Laxman 2 (Shreyas Talpade) are orphans who meet 25 years after the disappearance of the patron who used to run the orphanage. The place appears to be haunted and they also discover a plot where it is supposed to be demolished to pave the way for a big project. The way they help a ghost take revenge forms the crux of the film. Parineeti Chopra and Tabu joined the boys in this new adventure.

Carrera (2008)

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the first part of the Race series was a high-octane thriller starring stars Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. Saif and Akshay play half brothers. Akshaye hates Saif's guts and tries again and again to outwit him, only to see his plans fade as ever. Katrina and Bipasha play fatal women in the movie. The plot had more twists and turns than a jalebi and turned out to be the movie's USP.

Race 2 (2013)

The story continued from the first movie. While Saif reprized his character, John Abraham was introduced as the main villain. Deepika Padukone played her half sister, while Jacqueline Fernández acted as John's girlfriend. Bipasha Basu has been killed by John (something we learn later in history) and Saif plans an elaborate act of revenge, planning to bankrupt him. It sets up a series of heists for John, earning his trust. In the last act, however, he feigns his own death to turn the tables. John has to separate himself from everything he owns to save his life.

Race 3 (2018)

Race 3 was a kind of reboot led by Remo D’Souza. The film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernández, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, and Freddy Daruwala. Although Anil Kapoor and Jaqueline Fernández were retained, their characters had no connection to previous films. Anil Kapoor played the head of a criminal family. Salman Khan played her stepson, while Bobby Deol played Salman's best friend. Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah play at being brothers. The family feud is at the center of the movie's plot until the first half, but a surprise twist in the second half changes things. The film was universally criticized by critics, and yet it managed to be a success.

Dabangg (2010)

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the film introduced us to the coolest cop in the world of Hindi cinema: Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. Chulbul adores his mother (Dimple Kapadia), respects his stepfather (Vinod Khanna) and is affectionate towards his stepbrother Makkhi (Arbaaz Khan). We see his courtship Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha), who made his film debut. Her happy life becomes lucky when Chedi Singh (Sonu Sood) murders her mother. Chedi tries to harm his entire family, but Chulbul overcomes all obstacles. When he finds out about Chedi's involvement in the murder of his mother, Chulbul kills him to death.

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Anubhav Kashyap refused to direct the sequel, and thus Arbaaz Khan made his directorial debut with the film. Prakash Raj replaced Sonu Sood as the main villain. The film continued the adventures of Chulbul "Robinhood,quot; Pandey. Deepak Dobriyal, who plays Prakash Raj's brother, is killed by Chulbul after an altercation. In retaliation, he plans to kill Chulbul's wife and brother. Although the attempt fails, Rajjo suffers a miscarriage. Enraged Chulbul is enraged, killing all of Prakash Raj's men and ultimately the villain in a long and bloody climax. The film proved to be even better at generating money than the original, exceeding all expectations.

Dabangg 3 (2019)

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is a kind of origin story for Chulbul Pandey. While Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan reprized their roles from the previous movie, southern superstar Sudeep was cast as the main villain. The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjrekar, made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film. Bali Singh (Sudeep) is a villain of the youth of Chulbul and responsible for the murder of his first love Khushi (Saiee). When he realizes that Bali is still alive, he hatches an elaborate plan not only to end him, but also to end his evil empire. Despite the hi-jinks action, the film was not as well received as the first two films in the franchise.