Fans React To 'Fortnite' Concert Announcement Travis Scott, next single

Travis Scott officially announced Monday that he will begin a virtual tour through "Fortnite,quot; starting this Thursday, and that he will release a new single.

The artist has long been a fan of the "Fortnite,quot; video game, sometimes even playing it on Twitch streams, making his collaboration with Epic Games studio seamless. "Fortnite,quot; seeks to stay relevant as it faces the competition from various angles: Call of Duty recently launched a free Battle Royale game mode, while other games like "Valorant,quot; are generating widespread interest.

Scott's announcement was greeted with interest by both "Fortnite,quot; fans and the music community. There was a wide range of reactions to the upcoming concert premiere. These are some of the main responses from social networks:

