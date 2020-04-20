Home Sports Fans React To 'Fortnite' Concert Announcement Travis Scott, next single

Fans React To 'Fortnite' Concert Announcement Travis Scott, next single

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Fans React To 'Fortnite' Concert Announcement Travis Scott, next single

Travis Scott officially announced Monday that he will begin a virtual tour through "Fortnite,quot; starting this Thursday, and that he will release a new single.

The artist has long been a fan of the "Fortnite,quot; video game, sometimes even playing it on Twitch streams, making his collaboration with Epic Games studio seamless. "Fortnite,quot; seeks to stay relevant as it faces the competition from various angles: Call of Duty recently launched a free Battle Royale game mode, while other games like "Valorant,quot; are generating widespread interest.

MORE: How will Travis Scott's "Fortnite,quot; concert work?

Scott's announcement was greeted with interest by both "Fortnite,quot; fans and the music community. There was a wide range of reactions to the upcoming concert premiere. These are some of the main responses from social networks:

%MINIFYHTML6d237850224c887e4d23ec2bc96076ba12%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©