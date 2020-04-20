Famous couples from the past that we have never forgotten

ME! Illustration / Getty Images
You never forget your first love.
In this case, however, we mean the first celebrity couple you fell in love with, the couple who defined Union for you, the pair that was just a fact in Hollywood, part of the foundation.
Until they weren't, that's it.
"PS: I know we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago … but hey, man is a genius!" Britney Spears acknowledged last week in an Instagram post showing her multiple moves to Justin Timberlake"Dirty,quot;.
"Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT IS GOOD !!!!!!"
Good! Cue the infinite appreciation of a quarantined fandom!
Some games just weren't meant to last forever, no matter how serious they were at one time. Vows may have been said, children born, thousands of photos taken, and yet none of that guarantees a happily ever after, more than what the other's first love really is. This is how it goes.
But although one day you can wake up and two people who were married for 10 years divorced for 20, and that epic romance of yesteryear is no longer the defining relationship of their lives, that does not mean that it was not a brand in our collective psyche, or else shade our vision of the future love life of that famous.
Now, we generally don't advocate living in the past.
But in honor of culturally iconic Britney and Justin (as well as another pair of exes who actually physically distance themselves together, with their children), we'll take him back, not necessarily to a star. First-first love (although some fit that bill), but for the first time their coupled life was fully recorded in our collective consciousness.
Other loves may have come before and have come and gone since then, but this is where it all started, for us:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2012922 / 634.moore.ls.102212_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 232389″ alt=”Bruce Willis, Demi Moore”/>
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore
They were married for 13 years, through the Die hard, Ghost, Die hard with a vengeance and Striptease was, and had daughters Rumer, To explore and Tallulah before separating in 2000. And now, 20 years later, they are applying the COVID-19 pandemic's social distancing recommendations together! Who could blame us for getting attached and then getting attached again?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019817 / rs_634x1024-190917130309-634×1024-alec-kim-gj-9-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1032441″ alt=”Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger – Hollywood Couples Throwback”/>
Steve Granitz Archive 1 / WireImage
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger
The nine-year union that gave rise to a thousand comedy jokes from Asado Central in 2019. The co-stars of The man who marries and The escape He welcomed his daughter Ireland in 1995 and Baldwin was infamously accused of hitting a photographer who was trying to capture the moment his newborn was brought to his home in the Los Angeles area.
"Anyone with a shred of human decency would understand that there are times in your life that you want your privacy respected, whether you are a public figure or not," Baldwin said at the time. (He and Basinger may have been divorced seven years later, but some feelings remain exactly the same.)
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019817 / rs_634x1024-190917130604-634×1024-throwbackcouple-gj-9-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1032447″ alt=”Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson: Hollywood Couples”/>
Kevin Winter / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson
Dakota JohnsonThe parents were only married for seven years, not including the six months they were married in 1976, after Griffith turned 18 after living together for a few years, before divorcing and remarrying in 1986.
But it felt longer.
"I thought I was the most beautiful person I had ever seen," Griffith reminded his 14-year-old self who fell in love with a 22-year-old Johnson on the set of Harrad's experiment.
So he really was her first big love.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2015027 / rs_634x1024-150127095201-634-nicole-kidman-tom-cruise.ls.12715.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 544712″ alt=”Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise”/>
Matt Turner / Link
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
These two spent the entire 90s together before their Stormy dayslove story collapsed shortly after the completion of Eyes wide Shut, a battle to shoot and a difficult job to see, almost as if you knew that it was not worth saving the marriage portrayed on screen.
"She knows why, and I know why," said a cryptic Cruise Vanity Fair about the separation in 2001. "She is the mother of my children, and I wish her the best. And I think you just keep going. And I don't say it lightly. I don't say that with anything. Things happen in life, and you do everything you can, and in every possible way, and there is a point where sometimes you have to face brutal reality. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018421 / rs_634x1024-180521155724-634-hugh-grant-elizabeth-hurley-052118.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 912259″ alt=”Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley”/>
Tim Rooke / REX / Shutterstock
Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant
The model and charming actor had already been dating for years when they splashed these shores with the launch of their Four Weddings and a Funeral and her Versace safety gown in 1994, and they were kept together for five more years after Grant was arrested for soliciting a prostitute in 1995.
And they are still friends to this day.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019817 / rs_634x1024-190917131105-634×1024-throwbackcouple-gj-9-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1032449″ alt=”Tim Robbins, Susan Sarandon – Hollywood Couples Throwback”/>
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon
The actors never married, but they were partners in everything for 23 years before separating in 2009. They have two children together and Robbins directed Sarandon for her Oscar for Best Actress in 1995. Dead man Walking.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017410 / rs_634x1024-170510154128-634.Justin-Bieber-Selena-Gomez-2012_Billboard-Awards.ms.051017.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "810237″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Billboard Awards”/>
Kevin Mazur / WireImage.com
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Hey, you're not alone. Neither of them wanted to quit, either, and for years after their initial breakup in 2012, it seemed like no one was going to quit forever.
Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018, but in response to an online troll who accused him of hooking up to get back with his ex, he wrote: "I loved and love Selena, she will always have a place in my heart, but I am crazy about love with my wife and She is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me, period. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20171113 / rs_634x1024-171213120150-634.2.Vanessa-Hudgens-Zac-Efron.ms.121317.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 870951″ alt=”Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage.com
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
by High school musical fans, this was it.
"It started very organically," Hudgens said in THR& # 39; s Chatter Awards podcast in 2019. "I couldn't have been more grateful for that relationship at the time."
They fought occasionally on set, but always managed to stay pretty professional when it mattered. "I think because I was very young, I think that relationship stabilized me," he added.
And in turn it became the foundation on which their respective future personal lives were built.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019817 / rs_634x1024-190917131731-634×1024-throwbackcouple-gj-9-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1032451″ alt=”Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum – Hollywood Couples Throwback”/>
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum
Before embarking on his single history and decades before settling down with a wife and kids, Goldblum met Davis on the set of the vampire comedy Transylvania 6-5000 and he married her in Las Vegas in 1987 after they made The fly.
It was his second marriage after being with his first wife for 12 years and the second of his four marriages, but they are the couple who stayed in our young memories, even though they divorced in 1990 and Goldblum was engaged to Jurassic Park co-star Laura Dern just a few years later.
"We certainly had high hopes, all good intentions. It is annoying," Davis said. People In 1991.
"You know, people think that romance and passion have something to do with ownership and possession, but it doesn't," Goldblum told London & # 39; s. Independent in 2008. "It can be, but it doesn't have to be … I like something more transcendental."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019817 / rs_634x1024-190917130800-634×1024-throwbackcouple-gj-9-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1032448″ alt=”Michael Keaton, Courteney Cox – Hollywood Couples Throwback”/>
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Michael Keaton and Courteney Cox
When friends released in 1994, the actress of Ace Ventura who you also met Family ties I was dating Batman. And she had been dating him for over four years.
They separated in early 1995, as they had never officially lived together, although Cox said People after the split that Keaton had bought her a commercial-grade six-burner stove as a housewarming gift in 1992 because cooking together was one of her favorite activities.
"It is the most important relationship I have ever had and I think she is the most wonderful person I have ever met," said the actress. "We still love each other."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019817 / rs_634x1024-190917131402-634×1024-throwbackcouple-gj-9-17-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1032450″ alt=”Sean Penn, Madonna – Hollywood Couples Throwback”/>
Laura Luongo / Link
Sean Penn and Madonna
Their marriage did not end well, and it may not have been as good for many of the four years it lasted (although it was better than legend would have it).
But in the 1991 documentary Truth or DareWhen asked who the love of her life had been, throughout her life, Madonna (who was dating) Warren beatty At that time) he replied quietly, "Sean."
And in 2016, she told him the same thing at a charity gala she hosted at Art Basel in Miami. "I'm still in love with you," Madonna said during the auction part of the night, offering to remarry him for $ 150,000.
"Ah, I love my first wife very much," Penn said in The last show with Stephen Colbert in 2018 when the old question was asked, "Madonna or Britney?" "You don't compare those things," said the actor. "I'm a Madonna boy."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20121026 / 634.seal.klum.mh.112612.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 244501″ alt=”Heidi Klum, Seal”/>
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Seal
Now we know that the couple who renew their vows annually will surely break your heart someday.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201777 / rs_634x1024-170807065525-COuples-MK080717_0000_GettyImages-109576823.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 834338″ alt=”Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon “/>
J. Vespa / WireImage
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
They met at her 21st birthday party and she was pregnant with her first child when Cruel intentions they hit theaters in March 1999. They married in June and Ava Phillippe was born that September, followed by brother Deacon in October 2003. They announced their separation in October 2006, a few months after Reese won her Best Actress Oscar for Walk the line.
Both she and Phillippe have acknowledged that they were probably too young to get married when they did, when they didn't know each other completely, but picked up a few nuggets of wisdom along the way.
"I definitely still have the ability to love," said Witherspoon. parade in 2008. "Someone once told me: 'No matter what breakup you have had or what new love you find, the love you remember, like the love you now value, is yours. Any love you have given to someone else, it doesn't go away. Even if you only remember love, it belongs to you. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018920 / rs_634x1024-181020144420-634.britney-spears-justin-timberlake.ct.102018.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 949666″ alt=”Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, 2002″/>
James Devaney / WireImage
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
Be the happy or sad tears, a river is still worth crying from time to time.
Just remember, we are not crying because they are over, we are smiling because they happened.
(Originally posted on September 18, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
