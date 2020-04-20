Families of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash victims file wrongful death lawsuits

WENN

Following in the footsteps of Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, the families of former college baseball coach John Altobelli and women's basketball coach Christina Mauser are suing the helicopter company for negligence.

Up News Info –

Families of four victims in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna have filed wrongful death lawsuits. Former college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna, along with female basketball coach Christina Mauser were among the nine people aboard the helicopter that crashed into her en route to Kobe & # 39; s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks on January 26, killing them all.

Now, surviving members of the Altobelli and Mauser families have followed in the footsteps of Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, by suing the Island Express helicopter company. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, they state that the company "negligently and carelessly failed in its duty to reasonably own, lease, manage, maintain, control, trust, rent and operate the helicopter in question."

As noted in the lawsuit, the private helicopter flew despite weather conditions not up to the LAPD "standard to fly". On the morning of the fatal helicopter crash, the LAPD had grounded its helicopter fleet due to bad weather.

Surviving family members say the loss of loved ones has caused "insurmountable distress on all levels: physical, emotional, mental, and otherwise." Families seek harm, both from their own turmoil and from what their loved ones could have earned if they had survived the accident and continued to work.

The New York Times reported shortly after the accident that the company was not licensed to fly cabin instruments when visibility was compromised. However, the pilot, Ara Zobayan, received special authorization to fly, according to CNN.

The company previously responded to Vanessa's lawsuit, filed in February, that the accident was a tragic accident.