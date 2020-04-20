Facebook, three Indonesian companies in initial talks for approval of mobile payments: Regulator – Latest news

Three Indonesian digital fintech companies are working with Facebook Inc to seek regulatory approval to launch mobile payments in the country, an official from the financial regulator said.

The plan, if approved, could be among the first of this service under the unified payment service of the social media company Facebook Pay that was launched in November, through which users through its various platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, can make payments without leaving the application.

Bank of Indonesia deputy governor Filianingsih Hendarta, who spearheads the payment system policy, told Reuters that three local firms had approached the regulator to ask about the tentative approval of a payments association with Facebook.

"No one has yet submitted the formal request. Some of them simply came to discuss during the consultative meeting with BI (Bank Indonesia)," Hendarta said.

He said the three e-wallet operators are GoPay & # 39; s GoPay, an Indonesian passenger transport company, OVO, a fintech startup owned by the Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group and also backed by passenger transport firm Grab, based in Singapore, and LinkAja, backed by the state.

Four sources with knowledge of the matter said Facebook wants to capitalize on the Indonesian market and is preparing for regulatory approval in the country.

Reuters reported in August that Facebook's WhatsApp had been in talks with these companies to launch digital payment services in Indonesia.

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company sought to bring digital payments to more countries and believed that "digital payments … will open extraordinary opportunities for companies to grow."

"We are in talks with partners in Indonesia, however discussions are ongoing and we have nothing more to share at this stage," he added.

OVO and Gojek declined to comment. LinkAja was not immediately available for comment.

Facebook is eager to accelerate its expansion in Southeast Asia. Indonesia, home to 260 million people and the largest economy in the region, is one of the largest markets worldwide for Facebook and WhatsApp, with more than 100 million users.

Facebook is also in separate conversations to partner with Gojek, which has Alphabet's Google and Chinese e-commerce JD.com among its sponsors, two sources said.

"The talks could lead to a strategic partnership, collaboration or investment," said one person with knowledge of the matter.

The talks, which predate the coronavirus outbreak, are at an early stage.

Elsewhere in Asia, Facebook has been in talks to buy a multi-million dollar stake in the telecommunications unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, according to media reports.

Gojek declined to comment. Facebook referred Reuters to its general statement.

After evolving from a transportation service founded in 2010 to a single app that offers online payments, food orders, and even massage services, Gojek is valued at $ 10 billion.

