Facebook Shares US County Heat Maps USA Tracking coronavirus symptoms – BGR

Facebook partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to survey people about possible coronavirus symptoms they may be exhibiting.

Facebook is using this data to produce heat maps of COVID-19 symptoms, county by county, across the United States.

Later this week, Facebook will expand its surveys globally to help other countries.

The new coronavirus pandemic will not end until we have reliable treatment or an effective vaccine. In the meantime, the best way to control the spread is to screen as many people as possible, use contact tracking to identify who came into contact with infected people, and make sure everyone isolates themselves so they don't infect someone else. This is clearly easier said than done, but on Monday Facebook introduced a valuable tool that should help governments decide where to allocate their resources based on the spread of the virus.

In recent weeks, Facebook has been prompting users to conduct a survey by Carnegie Mellon University. The survey asks respondents about the symptoms of the disease, and Facebook is now using this data to produce county-by-county maps showing where COVID-19 symptoms are most often experienced.

In an opinion piece for The Washington PostFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Carnegie Mellon is receiving around a million responses to his survey per week. The responses align with data that is already publicly available, suggesting that the results could be useful in tracking the spread of the disease and providing information that could be valuable in deciding where to send hard-to-find resources, such as PPE and ventilators.

"This is a job for which social media is well placed," says Zuckerberg. “By distributing surveys to large numbers of people whose identities we know, we can quickly generate enough signal to correct biases and ensure that sampling is done correctly. We are partnering with professors from the University of Maryland to expand this survey globally, and the Carnegie Mellon team is building an application programming interface, or API, that will allow researchers everywhere to access the results. We hope this will help governments and public health officials around the world who would not otherwise have this kind of accurate data to make decisions in the coming weeks and months. "

While some countries successfully expanded their testing capabilities to quickly fight the virus before it got out of control, others (including the United States) have not. Therefore, tools like Facebook heatmaps and the contact tracking service developed by Apple and Google will be vital to stay ahead.

Beyond Facebook's Data for Good program, CMU also launched its own COVIDcast website that will show poll estimates from Facebook, Google, and other partners. Using all the data it collects, the CMU will be able to "generate estimates of disease activity that are more reflective of reality than is now available only from positive coronavirus tests." Forecasts for hospitals and health officials will be available in a few weeks.

