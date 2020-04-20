Facebook deletes posts organizing anti-quarantine events – Deadline

Facebook said Monday that it has removed posts organizing anti-quarantine events in Nebraska, California and New Jersey, citing guidance from its state governments that the protests violate orders to stay home.

"Unless the government bans the event during this time, we allow it to be hosted on Facebook," said a company spokesperson. "For this same reason, events that challenge the government's orientation on social distancing are not allowed on Facebook."

Event organizers have relied on Facebook as a platform to boost participation in the protests, which in some cases have attracted hundreds. In Denver, there was a clash between protesters and health workers, including one that blocked a van with a "Land of the Free" sign.

Events across the country were widely covered over the weekend, as President Donald Trump offered support to protesters, although in some cases they contradict his own government's guidelines for maintaining social distancing. The White House on Thursday unveiled a set of criteria for states to use to determine whether to reopen their economies, but the following day Trump issued a series of tweets calling for "liberation" of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia. He told reporters that state policies are too restrictive.

Protesters have waved American flags and Trump campaign flags.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on CNN Sunday that while he understands the frustrations of continued quarantines, "I don't think it's helpful to encourage the protests and encourage people to go against the policy itself. of the president". It just doesn't make any sense. "

A NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll on Sunday showed 58% of registered voters said they were concerned about lifting the restrictions too soon, compared to 32% who are concerned that it will take too long.