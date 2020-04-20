Expand essential items list to include laptops, routers to make working from home easier: Nasscom to government – Latest news

The industrial body Nasscom has urged the government to expand the list of essential items to include products such as laptops and routers to facilitate work from home in the middle of the blockade. Four days after allowing e-commerce companies to also deliver non-essential items like electronics and ready-made garments, the government said Sunday that non-essential items will continue to be banned during the shutdown period through May 3.

"With most of us working / learning from home, access to basic equipment is absolutely critical. Urge the government to consider basic requirements such as office chairs, routers, laptops / desktops, etc. as essential items for deliveries #commerce, "Nasscom said in a tweet.

Nasscom had suggested that IT companies gradually bring employees to work facilities, starting with 15-20 percent of the workforce, even as guidelines issued by the Home Office allowed the services of IT and IT run 50 percent force.

A significant number of people in IT-BPM companies have been working from home to ensure business continuity.

Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh also tweeted Sunday that the decision could have been "better thought."

"This could have been thought better … a lot of eCommerce has invested in planning for 20. And most don't have a lot of money to handle this type of investment in decisions. I think the focus should have been on ensuring proper security protocols, "he had said.

In the first phase of the national closure between March 24 and April 14, the government had only allowed the delivery of essential goods through e-commerce platforms. On April 16, the Home Office issued new guidelines for the current blockade, allowing all e-commerce deliveries and truck movement, followed by some states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan that also issue similar notifications.

However, on Sunday, the Home Office issued an order saying that the following clause: "E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be able to drive with the necessary permits," is excluded from the issued guidelines. .

The government's U-turn at home delivery of nonessentials will leave consumers disappointed, the world's largest online retailer Amazon said, even when the decision was welcomed by local Kirana store agency CAIT. , who called him the "most pragmatic,quot;.

In affirming that it will follow the guidelines and offer essential products, Amazon India expressed the hope that "this situation will be rectified soon so that the urgent need of consumers is met and economic activity is reactivated."

Players like Paytm Mall have also urged the government to expand the scope of essential goods to include products like laptops and mobile phones to make it easier for people working from home.



"The safety of other Indians is of utmost importance to us and therefore we support the government's decision in the spirit of limiting e-commerce operations to the essentials. However, we believe that the scope of essential goods should be increased said Senior Vice President of Paytm Mall. -President Srinivas Mothey had said.

He added that people in the country work mainly from home right now, but many find it difficult as they are running out of certain items necessary to operate effectively under the blockade.

"Laptops, cell phones and accessories, computer hardware, webcams, all of these things should be part of essential assets. If the lockout continues, the lack of proper technical support will hinder employee efficiency, which in turn it would affect an operations company, "he had said.

Sanjay Sethi, CEO and co-founder of ShopClues, echoed similar sentiments. "There is an imperative to broaden the definition of & # 39; essential goods & # 39 ;. In fact, not doing so could backfire at this time," he said.

While the entire nation is forced to stay indoors and work from home for an extended period, it is important that in addition to products like food, groceries, and medicines, one also ensures the supply of other critical items like small kitchen appliances. , personal hygiene items, essential household items. phones, laptops and accessories, Sethi said.