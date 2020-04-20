Ex-Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly died of suspected suicide

WENN

The 33-year-old model, who had a troubled relationship with the former & # 39; Prison Break & # 39; actor Lane Garrison was found unanswered at her home in Austin, Texas, after local police conducted a wellness checkup.

Up News Info –

Ex playboy playmate Ashley Mattingly has been found dead of an alleged suicide.

The 33-year-old model was found unanswered at her home in Austin, Texas, on Friday, April 17, after local police conducted a wellness check at the request of a concerned friend.

Mattingly is believed to have killed himself two days earlier on April 15. A suicide note was found at the scene, her brothers Christy and Billy tell TMZ.

Her death is currently under investigation, but Mattingly, who was Playboy's March 2011 miss, had been struggling with substance abuse problems for some time.

He previously made headlines for driving under influence arrest in 2016, when he allegedly crashed his golf cart into four cars parked in Laguna Beach, California.

Mattingly was also known for her troubled relationship with ex "Prison Break"actor Rail Fitting, who was convicted of domestic assault after a fight with his then ex in 2012.