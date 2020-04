Video conferencing applications have taken off like never before. With a host of professionals working from home, video conferencing / calling applications have seen a massive increase in usage. Focus It has become a very popular app, but it comes with a fair amount of security and privacy issues. The government of India – which recently "banned,quot; the use of Zoom for some departments and employees, it now wants Indian startups to respond to Zoom. the The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced an innovation challenge for the development of a video conferencing solution under the Make in India initiative. The winning solution or company will get Rs 1 crore. Here is everything you need to know about it: