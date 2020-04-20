Eva Marcille supports Kenya Moore and presents National Infertility Week

Eva Marcille shows her support for Kenya Moore and republishes an important announcement made by Kenya on her social media account. This is National Infertility Day.

As you probably already know, Kenya had serious problems when she wanted a baby and struggled long before she could have her miracle baby, Brooklyn Daly.

‘@Thekenyamoore Repost National Infertility Week begins today! Donate Now to Match My $ 20,000 Personal Donation Donation Having a child shouldn't be a class problem, only those who can afford the treatment. In honor of National Infertility Week, I am honored and honored to be an ambassador for @babyquestgrants. I am personally donating $ 20,000 in grant form. I humbly ask all my followers and friends to make a donation to match my grant so that we can help as many families suffering from infertility have a child as possible, "Eva posted from the Kenyan social media account.

She continued the quote: ‘If you have seen my story at Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know that I have struggled for many years to have a baby. I have been blessed to be able to pay for treatment; Although my pregnancy was high risk, by the miracle of God at age 46 I was able to bring a healthy baby into this world. I don't know what my life would be like without her or my family during this difficult moment of death and isolation in the world. But it is not too late to help. Go to http://Www.babyquestfoundation.org/Kenya and donate what you can. # Babyquest #IVF #NationalInfertiltyWeek #family #unconditionallove #kenyamoore #rhoa #babybrooklyn #donate #charity #nonprofit ".

A follower said: "I love you, Kenya, you and Kandi are strong women with your own brain and not a follower, they do not bow to the big heavy thug who is a baby."

Another commenter posted this message: Puedes Can you please, please, please remove Nene from the show in any way? It would save me having to fast-forward through all the scenes … an adult woman acting like a 5 year old is no fun to watch. And his face is not fun to watch (no matter how much I face the melodies and filter them on Instagram insta) ’

A long time ago, Eva made fans happy when she accepted the Kenyan model challenge.



