EP Simon Plot Against America in 2020 "Dark Place" – Deadline

"I think we are in a very bad place, and I think Americans need to be aware of how fast and how definitely democracy's slide into totalitarian structures can occur," he says. The plot against America 2020 executive producer David Simon of America on the occasion of tonight's end for HBO's limited series.

Adapted from by The wire Contributors Simon and Ed Burns to Phillip Roth's acclaimed 2004 novel about a Jewish nation and family in New Jersey who witnessed the rise to presidential power of aviation icon and isolationist Charles Lindbergh, the six-story alternative drama Episodes clearly find dirty common ground with Donald Trump's White House immigrant, racist, and class anti-demagogy.

Starring Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector, Zoe Kazan and Anthony Boyle, the tough Plot He detailed the Lindbergh administration's alliance with Nazi Germany and imperial Japan and its systematic policy of discrimination against Jews and other minorities in an America First stance.

As the Levin family feels the vice of hatred press them harder and harder in a country that seems to be rapidly rejecting them and their democratic foundations, the end of tonight offered a glimpse of hope when a special election raised the possibility that FDR might return to office and to the right the errors of the state ship, or not. In a change from Roth's book, the election result in Simon wrote tonight Plot Ender left the spectators to surrender while the ballot boxes were stolen and other strong-arm tactics distorted the power of the vote.

In this election year, with the coronavirus pandemic becoming another blunt political divide in the hands of the Trump administration, I spoke with Simon about the limited series, its resonance for today, and renewed interest in the past five decades-long seasons. The wire. Like anyone who knows his work or just follows him on social media, Simon was frank, direct, and thoughtful about his times, his work, and the way he fears things are headed.

DEADLINE: I want to start at the end. There have been some changes and deviations from the novel throughout the series, but the ending remains much, much more open than Philip Roth made his book. Why was that the decision that you and Ed made?

SIMÓN: The country's future seems to be much more open than I think, even when Roth wrote the book in 2004. I don't think we know what is going to happen to the American Republic, and I think we are now incredibly vulnerable to certain dynamics and paradigms. they are unique right now.

I don't have much faith in our electoral process, neither do Ed. I don't know what we're going to get in November, and obviously the reason for doing this … you know, we wouldn't have been doing this miniseries if Hilary Clinton had won.

DEADLINE: Why?

SIMÓN: On what Roth wrote in terms of demagoguery, in terms of xenophobia, the activation of fear of the other and the decline of minorities as a means of political power, what he wrote about the past three years. So the question is where the country is going from here, and I think not recognizing that we will do this in 2020 with a choice about us, probably the most important choice of my life, would be irresponsible. In fact, I think we ended up exactly where we wanted to end up with a bright orange radio screen.

DEADLINE: Obviously, you are never one to avoid fighting people who see things differently than you, but I am always interested in knowing from the creator's point of view what the answer has been and what is your answer to the answer. has been?

SIMÓN: I think you misunderstand my usual posture with people. Really, I mean, I think if you investigate, you will find that you have exaggerated how I behave. I'm not particularly defensive about it, but I do have a rule, which is that I don't answer criticism of the piece as a piece.

When people think that we invent things or things like that … I will. The places I will interject is if someone asks a question about, well why didn't Pearl Harbor happen? So I will respond by saying, well, as we presume, a Lindbergh administration would have canceled the oil embargo on Japan and would have removed the premise for the Pearl Harbor attack in December 41.

DEADLINE: It sounds like a battle between history and the historical path not taken …

SIMÓN: Whatever opposition policies the Roosevelt administration was applying to Japan and its aggression in the Far East, they probably would have ended, yes. So I guess the only reason we are discussing this is to say, when someone asks a question about the historical foundations of why we chose, I will answer that because it is useful, but if someone has a criticism that they do not like this or that we move away from the novel or this doesn't work, they have the right, and I generally don't answer that.

DEADLINE: What about those who see links to our time on Plot?

SIMÓN: If someone says, on the other hand, you know, how dare you use America First and put it to the Nazis, then I have to actually interject and say the phrase America First, as used in his current administration, Trump has its origins in 1940, 1939-1940. You must accept that we really know the story here, and we employ it, so I will correct an informational pedigree problem, that's where I will interject. You will never catch me responding to criticism.

DEADLINE: You spoke before not having "a lot of faith in our electoral process", so where do you think we are now in 2020 with a nation in the process of closing, an upcoming election and a campaign that will probably take place in no time at all? closed door, literally and figuratively?

SIMÓN: I think we are in a very dark place. I do not trust our electoral processes, I do not trust our information systems, I do not trust massive capital not to buy more and more of our government structures and our ability to reform our politics.

I think we are in a very bad place, and I think Americans need to be aware of how fast and how definitely democracy's slide into totalitarian structures can occur.

DEADLINE: I was looking back at some of Plot's past episodes before speaking today, and I was thinking about the Homestead relocation show and various other things that come up on the show, and clearly, anti-Semitism and Systematic discrimination policy has parallels to today. Do you think the coronavirus crisis and I'm just saying this again because of the damn clown show every day on television from the White House, that this is a pretext for an unprecedented media takeover?

SIMÓN: I agree with you. I think … well, I agree with you in one respect, I think every disaster in the future, and let's credit Naomi Klein for this idea, every disaster in the future is seen by mass capital and those totalitarian forces within our country as an opportunity for profit and power.

They don't let disaster go by without maximizing profit and trying to gain more power, and we've seen it over and over again, and I think we are right now.

Nothing makes people worse than money, and nothing makes more money than securing power to maximize profits, and that is what the American Republic has become, right now. We are prisoners not of the collective will, we are not bound by the will of our electorate or our citizenship, we are bound by cash and raw power, and where that leads I think it is to a very dark place, and I believe things before they can improve, I'm afraid they are going to have to get much worse, and maybe they are not going to improve.

DEADLINE: At Plot Against America things get worse as the Lindbergh government dedicatedly institutes a policy of anti-Semitism and Nazi alliance with Germany. When Lindbergh disappears when he returns from giving a speech, his absence is attributed to a Jewish plot and large-scale unrest ensues in a deeply divided nation. Seeing the end, as many of us watched presidential we encouraged anti-home protesters in recent days, the connections were very hard …

SIMÓN: In his book, Roth was using the Allegory of the Vulnerable Cohort in 1940, who turns out to be Jewish-American, to discuss the power of demagoguery and xenophobia and racial fear to drive politics and consolidate power and nullify democratic norms. The reason for doing the program, right now, and the reason why it works, I think, is not because Jews are particularly vulnerable in this society, although there is increased anti-Semitism right now. It is because every time you allow totalitarian impulses and xenophobia and racial hatred to maneuver in any respect, anti-Semitism goes well with it.

That train is never late leaving the station, so we are experiencing more anti-Semitism by grade. The cohorts that are really vulnerable right now are people with black and brown skin, Muslims, and new immigrants. Those are the people who have been the object of this current administration. Those are the cohorts that are vulnerable, those are the people who have been slandered and victimized for the sake of the consolidation of political power, so the piece is allegorical,

DEADLINE: In that sense, adaptation is almost always a process of extraction and evolution, what was it like for you this time to bring Roth's 400-page novel to a six-episode television series?

SIMÓN: Well, I've adapted other books before, but they've all been nonfiction. So I had to be much more rigorous because you couldn't invent things about real people whose real names we are using, that would be The corner, Generation slaughter, and Show me a heroBut here, he had to see what Roth was trying to convey and his mechanisms for doing so.

The book uses the memories of a man, recalling his childhood as a 10-year-old boy to convey the big picture of American history, and he does so by having Phillip remember what he heard, when and what was on his mind.

It should be completely obvious that you can't film what's on anyone's mind.

Like Philip Roth, 10, hears about his aunt's experiences in the White House, or hears about Alvin's experiences in the war, or hears about the arguments his parents had out of reach, that's not a way to convey information. So right away you have to take the singular point of view of the novel and you have to expand it

DEADLINE: For that, you put together a pretty stellar cast here with Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector, Zoe Kazan, and Anthony Boyle, to name a few. I know most actors would jump in to work with you, but how did you put together such a strong bench?

SIMÓN: Listen, we cast the cast the way we always do, we get the best people we can for the roles we can, and a lot of that is Alexa Fogel, whom I've worked with as casting director now since The wire. She has been on all projects with me, so we speak the same language almost in fragments of sentences, and she is aware of who is out there. We have some ideas Sometimes we throw an idea at you and get your answer. She often has lists of people and ideas about who we should be seeing, and it varies.

I mean, Nina Noble and I came up with the idea of ​​Winona as Evelyn after working with her on Show me a hero. She is an extraordinary actress, and she has reached that point in her career where she is now ready to take on these highly influential roles, you know she is in a new phase of her career, and we are proud to be a part of that.

Morgan read us for part of Two, and read it very well …

DEADLINE: Really?

SIMÓN: Yes, he was the second option, but only for a hair, and the boy who was the first option, we had worked in another program, in Show me a hero. We liked it and its performance is excellent, but initially, due to the amount of money we had from HBO in the budget, he rejected us or his agent rejected us. So we switched to our second option, which was Morgan, about two hours after hearing that the agent had turned us down and that we were not in a position where we could fight back. I mean, if I had more money, I would have offered it, but we wouldn't have more money. So, the actor himself interposed and said: wait, I'm not rejecting it, I'm taking it …

DEADLINE: Oh man …

SIMÓN: Yeah, so I had to call Morgan back after I had tentatively offered him as, you know, based on the first actor who said no, and to apologize and say, that actor actually said yes, and I have to withdraw the offer. .

And I said: Morgan, you and I had never worked together before, but your reading was excellent and we are going to work together on something else, I promise. And he thought, as the actors would when receiving that type of call from a producer, very nice of you to say it, but I will never hear from you again. When we came to choose Herman, Nina Noble thought of him immediately and her reading for the previous show, and we offered it to him without asking him in, we knew it could be Herman Levin. In fact, we knew we had the Herman Levin right.

DEADLINE: Absolutely. I mean, he's incredible on paper, so incredible.

SIMÓN: Yes, it's amazing, and Zoe, we were working and expecting a relatively modest role. We had a very good actress doing a relatively modest role, but the character didn't have much to do with TwoBut we were looking at her work, I just thought she was the right person, and also, I thought I could pass it on as Winona's younger sister. Then there is someone like Anthony Boyle, who I think is a revelation. That was all Alexa Fogel monitored who was new to the scene, and Anthony had just appeared on Broadway in the Harry Potter show and she knew his job, and she said, he can do this, and boy was he right.

DEADLINE: Plot Against America debuted on March 16, just as the first restrictions on meetings, travel, and those in nonessential industries going to work kicked in due to COVID-19. With so many people at home suddenly, do you think that changed the way the audience experienced the series and changed your expectations of what to expect from the audience?

SIMÓN: (Laughs) I don't know. I mean, there was a part of me, of a not-too-murdered optimist who exists deep inside of me, who realized once we were all refugees at the scene, that he was actually going to air a show for the first time with a little captive. audience. Everyone has been home, and television is one of the few things you can do, and I thought to myself that this is the time when I attract a million people on Sunday night. As you know, my entire career is that of people who eventually find the shows, but I never had an audience at the time of the broadcast. Not with The wire, not with anything, so I thought this could be because what else are people going to do, they are desperate.

So when the first numbers came up on Sunday night, and it was less than half a million for the first episode, I had to laugh at myself. Even when people are forced to do nothing more than watch their television screens, they don't watch my stuff when they first air. They just don't. I have to say, I regained my sense of proportion very quickly after that first Sunday.

DEADLINE: However, the nature of the times we live in now, I think after the end, I think you will see a lot of compulsive observers in this case.

SIMÓN: I agree, and that's what always happens, people catch up on work. You know, now I've done 145 hours of television for HBO in the last 20 years, it's all on the shelf. People are still finding Treme, people are still finding Generation slaughter, you know, and you …

DEADLINE: People still find The Wire.

SIMÓN: Yes, I mean, if you do it and you have it on the shelf, it exists, and people will find it, and that's the only way I can operate, and thank God HBO has created a secure system where I've been able to do that. for 20 years.

DEADLINE: It seems that orders to stay home from the coronavirus have allowed another audience to discover The Wire, which I consider to be the best television drama in history. But, going back to what you just said, is there a bittersweet part of people who find a series you worked on almost 20 years ago?

SIMÓN: I am happy that someone sees something we have worked on because we care and publish it thinking it had merit. It is good that it has a useful life, and obviously, The wire & # 39;The long line is what has allowed HBO to have enough faith to order things about things as varied as the Marines of recognition or federal housing policy, and the national housing crisis. These are not pieces that would normally be approved without some premise of what we are doing and a little understanding that if we do, there will be a reason why you want to have it in your library, so I am grateful and I do not. I don't want to be ungrateful.

DEADLINE: You don't sound ungrateful at all, but a bit melancholic …

SIMÓN: It's kind of bittersweet for people to argue about whether or not we should have killed Stringer Bell or whether Omar should have had a shootout with Marlo when we have a new job that is airing right now that is headed to Yes No, the American Republic it has a future.

I'm much less concerned with people guessing what their favorite characters are in The wire than I am about the current job, but it's just me, you know, why wouldn't I be?