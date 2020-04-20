'Empire' Composer Fil Eisler Shares Virtual Qualification Session – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: With Hollywood closing, many television series and movies are finding new ways to finish post-production work. After six seasons, Empire Composer Fil Eisler shared a video that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how he has arranged a virtual scoring session as an alternative method of delivering the necessary material for the episodes of the musical drama at a time when the orchestra cannot be in the same room due to the pandemic.

In the video above you can see how Eisler and the Empire The team worked with various vendors and engineers to collect all the sounds from multiple instruments to make the score sound as if the entire orchestra were in one place at the same time. This gave the opportunity to Empire musicians to continue working to provide music for the Fox series.

