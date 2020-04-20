Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae Team in HBO's Backyard Fight Series – Deadline

HBO has put in development Tre Cnt (aka Tre Count), a half-hour series on wrestling in the backyard, by writer Mohamad El Masri (Here and now), Ballers student Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia & # 39; s Seven Bucks Productions and UnsafeIssa Rae and her productions Issa Rae.

Created by El Masri, Tre Cnt focuses on working-class families, neighbors, and friends in Houston's Third Ward (The Tre) coming together, pooling their talents, resources, knowledge, and dreams, to build a unique hip-hop empire focused on backyard wrestling rear of nowhere. They all orbit around Cassius Jones (20 years old), a dock worker and pro-wrestler fighter, who uses inherited money from life insurance for initial cash, and writing from his grandfather's shotgun house to begin his American dream.

Masri's executive produces with Johnson, Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Rae and Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions and Dave Becky, Tom Lassally, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment. Judah Miller executive produces and serves as showrunner.

El Masri is supervising producer on Brie Larson's upcoming CIA thriller series for Apple, was a writer on Here and now for HBO, and has developed original projects with AMC and BBC America.

Emmy nominated Rae created and starred in the hit HBO show, Unsafe. Johnson and executive Garcia produced the HBO series Ballers, in which Johnson also starred.

Variety was the first to report the project.