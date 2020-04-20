Donald Trump's Twitter account posts a parody video with Joe Biden and Barack Obama and people are very confused

Roommates, over the weekend, Donald Trump pointed the finger at Barack Obama for failing to develop a test for the coronavirus while in office. Now that Monday morning has arrived, Donnie's Twitter fingers have come out once again, as he posted a parody video featuring Joe Biden and our president forever.

"I started with an outdated and broken system from a previous administration," Trump said during his press conference on Saturday. "Unfortunately, some partisan voices are trying to politicize the issue of testing, which they shouldn't be doing, because I inherited the broken trash. Just like they did with fans where we had virtually none, and the hospitals are empty."

And while Trump continues to point the finger elsewhere, he also continues to show his dislike for Joe Biden and his presidential campaign. Obviously it bothers him that President Obama endorsed Joe Biden for president, and the parody video showed exactly that.

In the video, a man with the face of Barack Obama is sitting in a living room watching a Joe Biden campaign ad on television. Although Donnie did not post the video with a caption, Joe can be heard in the video, telling a story of children "pushing,quot; the hair on his legs in the pool and "sitting on his lap."

This is the best ad so far. Anyone would be ashamed to be associated with a Creep like Joe Biden. – DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@ DeAnna4Congress) April 20, 2020

Are you amplifying a Trump attack on Biden? Seriously? Great job helping Trump. I guess the devastation of the first term was not enough for you. – Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) April 20, 2020

How can you not love Trump's sense of humor? It's great. – RD (@real_defender) April 20, 2020

I remember when progressives shared this video during primary and warned moderates that Trump would make him a weapon against us. They yelled at us and called us "Russian bots,quot;. Turns out we were right. I am more convinced than ever that 2016 broke the brains of centrist Democrats. – Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudResister) April 20, 2020

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!