Home Entertainment Donald Trump's Twitter account posts a parody video with Joe Biden and...

Donald Trump's Twitter account posts a parody video with Joe Biden and Barack Obama and people are very confused

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Donald Trump has signed the CARES act, a historic bill that features a $2.2 trillion stimulus package. We have the breakdown of who's getting paid.

Roommates, over the weekend, Donald Trump pointed the finger at Barack Obama for failing to develop a test for the coronavirus while in office. Now that Monday morning has arrived, Donnie's Twitter fingers have come out once again, as he posted a parody video featuring Joe Biden and our president forever.

"I started with an outdated and broken system from a previous administration," Trump said during his press conference on Saturday. "Unfortunately, some partisan voices are trying to politicize the issue of testing, which they shouldn't be doing, because I inherited the broken trash. Just like they did with fans where we had virtually none, and the hospitals are empty."

And while Trump continues to point the finger elsewhere, he also continues to show his dislike for Joe Biden and his presidential campaign. Obviously it bothers him that President Obama endorsed Joe Biden for president, and the parody video showed exactly that.

In the video, a man with the face of Barack Obama is sitting in a living room watching a Joe Biden campaign ad on television. Although Donnie did not post the video with a caption, Joe can be heard in the video, telling a story of children "pushing,quot; the hair on his legs in the pool and "sitting on his lap."

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©