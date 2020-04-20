Disney Furloughs reaches 100,000; Stocks wobble after analyst downgrades – Deadline

Disney shares fell 3% in pre-market trading on Monday after two analysts issued rebates on their shares.

The latest setback followed reports of the company's expanded cuts due to COVID-19. The Financial Times He reported over the weekend that 100,000 employees, primarily at theme parks, would be suspended, a move that is expected to save the company $ 500 million a month. The company recommends that workers seek state benefits during the leave period, according to the newspaper.

The cuts affect almost half of the company's total workforce.

Credit Suisse analyst Doug Mitchelson downgraded his Disney rating to "neutral" from "beat." In a note to clients, he said the company's liquidity concerns were "overblown" and he sees the company's shares rebound in the coming years. In the short term, however, things look a lot murkier. Mitchelson cited "a marked lack of operational visibility" and "a now more balanced mix of positive and negative catalysts."

UBS's John Hodulik also went from "buy" to "neutral," citing the same turn of events.

Disney noted that the mass permits would arrive on April 2 when it announced that employees whose "jobs are not needed at this time" will be laid off after April 18. The largest amount comes in parks, with the highest concentration of staff and zero income. The parks have been closed since March 16 and will remain closed indefinitely.

Disney's leave is accompanied by executive pay cuts and an aggressive push to raise new cash. Last week, it signed a new $ 5 billion, one-year credit agreement, after last month's sale of $ 6 billion in debt securities, which gave the conglom a strong cash cushion of $ 11 A billion to resist the pandemic that is hitting him on multiple fronts advertising theme parks, the disappearance of live sports and the closure of film and television production.

The broadcast has been a bright spot, with Disney + reaching 50 million global subscribers much faster than anyone had projected. The company will report quarterly earnings on May 5. Bob Iger, who resigned as CEO in February to focus on creative operations as CEO, recently took on a more practical role in running the company. Theme park veteran Bob Chapek continues to rank first and recently received a spot on the Disney board.