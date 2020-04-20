Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married at a backyard wedding? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the April 27, 2020, issue of Star magazine. The publication states that while Blake and Gwen were in hiding in Tishomingo, Oklahoma from the Coronavirus pandemic, they decided to do the official thing and get married. at a discreet wedding in the backyard. Neither Gwen nor Blake have been released to confirm or deny the reports, and not everyone believes the couple has actually said their votes.

According to an unidentified source, the couple married earlier this month. The article reported the following.

"They're both laid-back and spontaneous, and it makes sense. They didn't need any fanfare, just a handful of loved ones and someone to preside over the nuptials. It was a celebration of love, pure and simple, and a perfect way for Gwen and Blake to become in men and women. "

The source said Gwen's three children (all boys) with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingson (13), Zuma (11) and Apollo (6) would have participated in the ceremony. The source went on to say that Blake and Gwen's co-stars "The Voice,quot; attended the ceremony via Zoom.

Gwen Stefani's idea of ​​a sweet escape is to marry Blake Shelton: "She is adorable!" https://t.co/Tl0OvHZg4l – E! News (@enews) April 10, 2018

The post went on to describe the wedding in great detail, even down to the food they ate. According to the report, Blake and Gwen had southern food at their wedding, including fried chicken, barbecued ribs, cookies, and gravy. There were vegan options and barrels, champagne, and wine for the small guest list.

The source went on to describe the wedding and said that Zuma was a groomsman and Apollo was the bearer of the ring.

"He's a mommy's boy, but he also loves Blake. Tishomingo residents treat Blake like a son. He and Gwen have both given back to the community."

According to the report, Blake and Gwen plan to donate their wedding gifts to the community.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton really got married? Are you looking forward to the day that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announce that they really have walked down the hall?



