Deepika Padukone will talk about mental health during the running of the bull with WHO's Dr. Tredos

Deepika Padukone has actively participated in the spread of mental health and in the dissemination of information on its causes, triggers and resolutions. As a survivor, Deepika started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to encourage people to introduce themselves and share their stories and receive help when they need it. She has been recognized on international platforms for her efforts in the field.

Taking another step to help people cope with the restless times of a lockdown, Deepika announced that she will be holding a live session on Instagram on April 23 at 7:30 pm with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO, World Health Organization. He also asked people to submit questions and queries they may have about how to deal with the unprecedented pandemic and the domestic quarantine that comes with it.

Prior to this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had conducted a live session with Dr. Tedros on mental health and raised some important questions and concerns about how to weather the times.