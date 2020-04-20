David Bowie's former bassist loses his battle with the coronavirus at 64

After being in an induced coma for two weeks after his positive diagnosis of COVID-19, Matthew Seligman suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke on April 17.

David Bowieformer bassist Matthew Seligman He has died at the age of 64, after losing his battle with the coronavirus.

The musician had been in an induced coma for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, and suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke on Friday (April 17) that ultimately claimed his life.

The news of his death was announced on Facebook by his old friend and fellow musician. Thomas Dolby, who shared an image of Seligman along with the lyrics of his song "I Love You Goodbye", which read: "Some words are sad to sing. Some leave me speechless. But the hardest words I know are I love you goodbye" .

Seligman was most famous for his work with Bowie, playing bass during the deceased musician's 1985 "Live Aid" performance, as well as on the soundtrack for his 1986 film "Labyrinth". He was also a member of the rock band The Soft boys, with the group leader Robyn Hitchcock remembering Seligman in an emotional Facebook post.

"Everyone is leaving, but none of us expected Matthew to leave us so abruptly, forever. It's strange and very sad to talk about him in the past tense," he wrote. "I first met Matthew in 1976 in Cambridge, just before the Soft Boys started. He had beautiful dark hair and was very charming, with a slight break in his voice. A cheerful and funky bass player made Underwater Moonlight a exuberant LP to record and listen to – his manic bass at the end of Insanely Jealous and his majestic propeller dip into the last chorus of the title track, as well as the insistent beat that brought Kingdom of Love are some of the best bass sounds. I have ever witnessed it. "

After the end of his musical career, Seligman retrained to become a lawyer, working on personal injury and litigation cases before moving on to human rights.

He is survived by his son Deji, his daughter Lily and his partner Mami Kanai.