Darcey 90 days promised & # 39; proud & # 39; how Tom Split handled

Darcey Silva, one of the 90 Day Fiance stars, has said she is proud of the way she handled her humiliating breakup with her ex, Tom Brooks.

Tom asked Darcey to meet him. Before the meeting, he told the producers that he was seeing someone else, but that he still wanted to see if there was any chance that he and Darcey could reconcile.

Darcey was not here for her antics and turned it off, then turned nasty and tried to take her down, but viewers were glad to see the reality TV star refuse to break in front of him.

"It felt good to walk away. I had to do that by myself. I didn't want him to get too hot or anything. I just felt at the time that he wasn't authentic, and he was just throwing things away." I told Up News Info that I'm not who I am,quot;.

"You don't need to tell me who I am as a person. You should know better than that. I just felt like I was trying to hide how he was treating me for a while. I just didn't appreciate that." I wasn't going to take that and that attitude. I have a voice just like him. I have always been there for him. I have done many things for Tom throughout our relationship. He was there for me, especially after Jesse's, so to say it was a low blow. Not only that, but the other comments he said, he just wasn't having it. "