Home Entertainment Darcey 90 days promised & # 39; proud & # 39; how...

Darcey 90 days promised & # 39; proud & # 39; how Tom Split handled

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Darcey Silva, one of the 90 Day Fiance stars, has said she is proud of the way she handled her humiliating breakup with her ex, Tom Brooks.

Tom asked Darcey to meet him. Before the meeting, he told the producers that he was seeing someone else, but that he still wanted to see if there was any chance that he and Darcey could reconcile.

Darcey was not here for her antics and turned it off, then turned nasty and tried to take her down, but viewers were glad to see the reality TV star refuse to break in front of him.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©