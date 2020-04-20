Cynthia Bailey shows off her shopping outfit in the midst of quarantine

Cynthia Bailey went shopping and wanted to show her fans and followers her outfit for this excursion. He wears his mask, of course, as you will see in the photos below.

People can't help but praise his youthful looks, and they made sure to tell him in the comments that he looks like he's aging backwards.

Someone asked, ‘Are you sure you're around 50 because I look like you're still in your 30s ❤❤🥺🥺 and another follower said,‘ Put on blue gloves on Cynthia. I love you for being your Kenya. Porsha is relating all her affairs to Big Foot. Stay safe Stay healthy … "

This is not the first time that Cynthia has been criticized for not using adequate protection while shopping.

She and Mike Hill were long ago beaten up by something similar when they were shopping for food: They weren't wearing protective gloves, but Mike skipped the comments and said he had been searching for gloves, but couldn't find any.

A follower said: ‘You make the aging process look good. It is as if time has stopped for you. Full of grace. & # 39;

Someone else posted this message: ‘You should put masks on both knees to complete your look! 😆 I hope you stay healthy and happy during this crazy time, Miss Cynthia! We love you! & # 39;

Another commenter wrote: "If you make me anxious with your shoes, I can only imagine the fold."

Another commenter said: Dios God did his thing with you! Your man is blessed! Shout out to that brother and your happiness❤️ ".

Aside from this, Cynthia excited her fans not too long ago, when she flooded her social media account with multiple photos from her modeling days.

People admired her beauty and made sure to tell her that not much had changed since then and it really seems like she's aging backwards.



