Cynthia Bailey shows fans how she will return to her life when quarantine ends

Cynthia Bailey is spending her time at home like everyone else these days during social estrangement. He shared a video showing fans how he will walk in his life after the quarantine ends.

Check out the video he shared on his social media account below.

"Me walking back to my best life like this after quarantine is over," Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "I couldn't tell you if you were carrying the bag or if the bag was on a shelf," and another follower posted this message: "We all need to be careful when quarantine ends." I will wear gloves and masks for a while when I am in public, especially in supermarkets etc. "

A follower joked and said: & # 39; Me entering the kitchen after taking quarantine snacks again & # 39; And another commenter posted this message: & # 39; I hope the Quarantine does not end because many more people are going to die. & # 39;

A fan said: Cons Get it girl! 👏🏾 💯 Your posts always make me smile during this time, ’and another follower posted this:‘ Why are they friends with Kenya when she's so mean to you? "Fortunately, it's different off-camera, because I shudder as a viewer to see you just sit there and take it."

One commenter said: ‘Impressive as always, ray of sunshine, Miss Bailey. Strutt that catwalk and continue to show us how to keep a positive mind in any storm. "

Someone else posted this: "I love you Cynthia, but I can't stand how Kenya keeps coming to you this season when you are a true friend,quot; Team Cynthia and Porsha. "

A fan said to Cynthia: ‘Stay safe, Cynt. ALSO, I'm going to need your butt to post on your YouTube channel and entertain us! "

Cynthia used to go shopping and wanted to show her fans and followers her outfit.



