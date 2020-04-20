CuriosityStream Tackles High School Football in 4th and Forever – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Stars Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes to Appear on 4th and forever: Muck City – a docuseries for CuriosityStream, the streamer made by Discovery founder John Hendricks.

Although the digital platform has previously commissioned original documentaries, it marks its first step into the documentary series.

The digital platform, which has more than 13 million subscribers, has ordered the eight-part series from Jupiter Entertainment, the producer of Sky-owned shows like Investigation Discovery & # 39; s. In pursuit and oxygen Broken.

The program, which will launch on May 14, tells the story of the soccer rivalry between two teams in the cities of Pahokee and Belle Glade, which are lovingly known as Muck City due to the rich, dark land that feeds one of the biggest sugar cane crops on the planet. Tucked between Lake Okeechobee and the vast Florida Everglades and less than an hour's drive from the West Palm Beach mansions, Muck City is home to the battle between neighboring Pahokee and Glades Central high schools.

These two teams produce more professional soccer players per capita than anywhere else, including stars like Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes, who appear in the series, as well as Andre Waters, Rickey Jackson, Fred Taylor, Jimmy Spencer and Jesse Hester.

The series looks at how the community comes together to help its youth succeed in the face of incredibly daunting challenges.

Filmed at both schools during the summer and fall of 2019, 4th and forever: Muck City He documents the hopeful days of training camp and the hard work of the regular season, at the height of their face-to-face battle at the annual "Muck Bowl." Her favorite son, coach Demir "DJ" Boldin, brother of Anquan Boldin, returns home to train his young Blue Devils of Pahokee, while former NFL wide receiver Jessie Hester takes a second chance to lead his Glades. Central Raiders to a championship race.

More than a dozen other players, coaches and their families appear in the series, including Pahokee quarterback Mack Williams and defensive lineman Delonus "Scooter" Kabir, and Glades Central highlights Ja'vontae "Tank" Williams. and Jim Davis.

4th and forever: Muck City He is an executive produced by Todd Moss, Patrick Reardon and David Madison of Jupiter Entertainment. For CuriosityStream, the executive producer is Clint Stinchcomb and the content manager is Rob Burk.

"The drama portrayed in Muck City is compelling and raw, and you will fall in love and take root with these special young people, their coaches, their families and the community," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of CuriosityStream. “Muck City is the story of his dreams, hopes and challenges, and it also highlights universal themes of opportunity and class, and even trust and betrayal. It's great premium content to present to viewers CuriosityStream. "

You can see the trailer here.