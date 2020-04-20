Crystal clear waters hide lasting damage from the 2010 oil spill

NEW ORLEANS – Ten years after a well exploded under a BP rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 men and touching the nation's worst offshore oil spill, the waters of the gulf sparkle in the sunlight, its Fish are safe to eat and thick black oil no longer visibly stains beaches and estuaries. Brown pelicans, a symbol of the ecological damage from the spill because many submerged after the fish and appeared covered in oil, are fine.

But scientists who spent the decade studying the Deepwater Horizon spill still worry about its effects on dolphins, whales, sea turtles, small fish vital to the food chain, and ancient corals in the cold, dark depths.

The gulf ecosystem is so complex and interconnected that it is impossible to take a single part as a measure of its overall health, said Rita Colwell, who led the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative.

BP put in $ 500 million for the independent GoMRI program shortly after the spill, part of more than $ 69 billion that it says it spent overall, including spill response, cleanup, settlements, restoration and other costs.

Some scientists say the recovery has been remarkable since those dark spring days in 2010, when oil rising from the seabed began killing wildlife and blackening marshes and beaches from Texas to Florida.

Ed Overton, a Louisiana State University chemist who has studied oil dispersal since the 1970s, said that today's visitors to the Louisiana mudflats would have to know where to look for damage: "So there is still oil there 10 years later,quot;. Is it significant compared to what we saw in 2010? And the answer is not only no, but no.

But the main concerns remain. Steven A. Murawski, chief scientist at the National Marine Fisheries Service when the well exploded, said: "We will see environmental impacts of this for the rest of our lives."

Here's a look at how some key aspects of the ecosystem are working.

DOLPHINS AND WHALES

"Initially, industry experts said," Dolphins and whales are smart. They're not going to swim in oil areas, "recalled Nancy Kinner, co-director of the University of New Hampshire's Center for Coastal Response Research and Center for Spills and Environmental Hazards.

But cetaceans must emerge to breathe, rising through oil that spans more than 15,300 square miles (40,000 square kilometers), almost as big as Switzerland. Each exhalation vaporized oil and gas into tiny droplets, which they then inhaled, Kinner said.

Lung disease and other ailments caused by the spill have killed more than 1,000 bottlenose dolphins over several years, many of them in Louisiana's Barataria Bay, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported. More than a fifth were aborted, stillborn, or died shortly after birth. Pregnant dolphins in Barataria and Mississippi Sound still give birth much more rarely than in healthy populations. Health checks of Barataria Bay dolphins in 2018 found that lung problems "in some cases … can worsen," said Lori Schwacke of the National Marine Mammal Foundation.

The whales almost certainly suffered similar ailments caused by oil, but they cannot be safely examined, Schwacke said. NOAA estimated that the spill killed 17 percent of gulf Bryde whales, declared endangered in 2019 after their population dropped to less than 100. Other whales are also suffering.

"Toothed whales, sperm whales, Bryde's whales, right whales … these populations that were in danger before the oil spill have been declining 5-10% a year since the oil spill," said Ian MacDonald of the state of Florida. College.

In the future, some of BP's money will go toward improving conditions for dolphins and whales. These include studies on reducing the effects of human-made noise, such as seismic air guns and ship propellers, on whales and dolphins, which communicate and navigate by sound.

FISH

It was difficult to understand how the fisheries would survive, while slicks littered the estuaries where they spawn many fish, but scientists have found no widespread extinction of species, said Chuck Wilson, scientific director at GoMRI.

“The fisheries in the marshes where oil reached the coast have continued to flourish. Recreational fishing remains productive and a very popular activity, including in Barataria Bay, Louisiana, where the greatest impact of oil occurred, "he said.

It is a different story beyond and below, where small fish feed on the best foods and sport fish like tuna or grouper, as well as whales. Murawski, now a professor at the University of South Florida and director of a GoMRI consortium, said the small fish living at a depth of 200 to 1,000 meters (660 to 3,300 feet) appeared to be fine a year after the spill, but then its numbers plummeted by 60 to 80 percent, and it has not returned. Because they had not been surveyed prior to the spill, there is no way to say if the fall was caused by the spill or if 2011 was an exceptional year and the numbers are back to normal, he said.

Laboratory research has found that the oil damaged the developing hearts and bones of fish larvae, MacDonald said.

Future restoration projects include plans to get fishermen to use equipment that would slowly reduce the reef fish they do not maintain, rather than simply throwing them back. Another project aims to find the best escape hatches for "bycatch,quot; in shrimp nets and to persuade shrimp farmers to use them.

Swamps

The oil made the tall grass of the swamp as black as ash and sank into the mud through the Louisiana coastal marshes, a nursery for a wide variety of birds and fish.

“Once all the roots, etc., disintegrate, the entire surface of the swamp, all the soil, is lost. Given the rapid rise in sea level and the sinking of the land, it is almost impossible to recover, "said marine scientist Boesch. Oiled swamp coasts that were not immediately lost were more likely to disappear later.

GoMRI surveys found birds, snails and crabs at pre-spill densities, Wilson said.

But insects worry Louisiana State University researcher Linda Hooper-Bui. She found that most insect and spider species returned to 68% to 72% of pre-spill populations in 2016, and she was hoping to tell a story of insect recovery on the 10th anniversary.

Then his funding ran out, but in August 2019, he collected a final round of samples and found surprisingly few bugs. "Something is happening right now and is deeply affected," he said, but cannot say what caused it.

The vast majority of oil wetlands were located in Louisiana, where officials hope to use more than $ 7 billion in oil spill money to restore the coast, including salt marshes and barrier islands.

DEEP CORAL AND BELOW THE SEA

Deep below the surface, deep-sea corals can live hundreds of years, creating habitats for a multitude of creatures near the bottom of the food web. Due to the BP spill, we also know how they can die.

The fringes of such corals were killed, and grow so slowly, only a few millimeters a year, that it's hard to imagine how they could be replaced, Boesch said. The researchers found that seven years later, affected but surviving corals were less healthy than reefs without oil.

Before the spill, scientists were unaware that deep-sea corals were severely affected by oil dispersal in a column far below the surface. They found that rising oil interacts with plankton and then "snows from the surface and eventually lands," changing the chemical biology of the seabed, MacDonald said.

"So these are things we have learned. And none of these are good things," said MacDonald.

Scientists plan to study these deep habitats more extensively, including mapping the gulf seabed. To protect fragile corals, money is being spent to develop techniques for growing and transplanting corals and to install buoys in places to alert trawlers to the underwater presence of corals.