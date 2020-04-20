CPU vs. CPU & # 39; Madden & # 39; bets high-risk started at Lil Wayne's recording studio

Gambling on the computer by playing against yourself in "Madden NFL 20,quot; has been the source of big bets for bookmakers struggling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

How big is the trend? Apparently, the single "Madden,quot; games are getting as much action as most regular season MLB contests.

Different places have different rules. BetOnline, for example, has a simulated matchup schedule in which people can bet and stream games on Twitch. It generally offers three games per day.

But no bookmaker can claim to be an innovator in the & # 39; Madden & # 39; betting game. That's because Lil Wayne was throwing thousands of dollars at CPU vs. CPU games a decade ago, before it was great.

The action took place in the recording studio between Lil Wayne and fellow artist Birdman, according to a 2016 T-Pain account.

"When I used to be in the studio with Lil Wayne and Birdman, they bet $ 10,000 a game on Madden, and they just let the computer play," T-Pain said in a live stream on Twitch. "They would bet that one team they choose will beat the team the other selected. They did not play the game. They simply let the computer play both teams. And they would only bet $ 10,000 on that game. And I thought it was the most fun I've ever seen. "

EA Sports learned of the historical bets shortly after the T-Pain broadcast and advised users not to replicate them.

We don't recommend betting $ 10K on CPU simulated Madden games … even if you have money to spend. – Madden NFL 20 #StayandPlay (@EAMaddenNFL) May 26, 2016

Lil Wayne and Birdman entered into an intense dispute a few years ago in which they temporarily cut off contact. Their relationship seems to have improved in recent times, although it may not be enough to revive the old days of "Madden,quot;.

It is doubtful that many gamblers this month are throwing $ 10,000 in a single "Madden,quot; simulation. Only someone like Lil Wayne, a pioneer in the field of wacky gambling in video games, could do such a thing.