Coronavirus Vaccine Researcher Says People Can Get COVID-19 Twice – BGR

The new coronavirus infection will build immunity, but may not last near the vaccine-induced resistance to COVID-19, a researcher said.

COVID-19 survivors could become infected again in the coming years, the researcher noted, which tends to be true for all coronaviruses and not just SARS-CoV-2.

A vaccine could generate a more robust immune response, said the researcher at the University of Oxford.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

More and more COVID-19 survivors are testing positive for the new coronavirus again, with some even showing mild symptoms the second time around. The researchers are trying to understand the reasons why that happens, since that's not the kind of question we can afford to leave unanswered. It is not only crucial for the immunity investigation against COVID-19, but also to mitigate new outbreaks and devise policies to ease the restrictions of social distancing. If the patients test positive again, does that mean they are infectious? Was it a testing error? Is it possible that they have been reinfected?

Until now, it is believed that people who test positive again have not been reinfected by someone else. Instead, the virus may have been dormant within them, and a weaker immune response may have resurrected it. But a researcher working on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate said that people who have recovered from the disease could be reinfected again. However, that probably can't happen as soon as you think about it, and it probably doesn't explain why recovered patients are testing positive again.

Oxford University professor Sarah Gilbert said BBC that infection-induced immunity may not last as long as vaccine-induced immunity. The researchers hope to start clinical trials in the UK this week.

Gilbert said that if someone has been infected with the new coronavirus, it is likely that they can become infected in the future. It is not likely to happen in the near future, but in the future a bit. It is unclear how long infection-induced immunity lasts, but the professor speculates for at least several years. If that turns out to be accurate, then COVID-19 survivors should be immune to the disease until a vaccine is widely available.

The Oxford University vaccine is just one of more than 70 candidates, and the general public will have to wait up to 18 months to obtain it.

The professor also said that the coronavirus is good for not leaving a robust immune response, which would explain why it could contract the disease again. This is true for COVID-19 and other coronaviruses, but a vaccine should offer a longer lasting effect.

Oxford is using a different virus to make a COVID-19 vaccine, Gilbert noted. "With the adenovirus that we use to make the vaccine, strong immune responses are obtained and maintained at a high level for a long period of time," he said. Gilbert added that with his MERS vaccine candidate, there was a strong immune response for at least a year. More research will be required to see how long immunity against COVID-19 lasts, but the professor seemed to suggest that a person might not require a new inoculation for COVID-19 every year, as is the case with flu vaccines.

More research is needed and it is too early to say which vaccine candidates will be most effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

Image Source: ANDREJ CUKIC / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock