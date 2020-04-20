Coronavirus blockade almost kept me away from my daughter

Instagram

Speaking of her group's successful comeback, The Pussycat Dolls member recalls being forced into isolation in her hotel room in the UK when the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Kitten dolls star Carmit Bachar She feared that she would be forced to isolate herself from her daughter when the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Speaking to Mr. Warburton magazine, the singer revealed that the group was on a promotional tour in Europe for the new single "React", when the coronavirus blockade forced her to isolate herself in her hotel room in the UK, far of his family.

"I was quarantined in my hotel room in the UK, terrified that the borders would be closed," she said. "I was concerned about myself, our fans, and especially my family at home. We didn't know if we could go out."

Her biggest concern was her eight-year-old daughter, Keala Rose, as she explained that "I have never been away" from her "so long. I have cried leaving her and so far our schedule has been crazy."

Fortunately for the "Don & # 39; t Cha" star, he was able to secure a flight and return to the United States to isolate himself with his family at home.

Reflecting on the successful return of the Pussycat Dolls, Carmit added: "The ladies and I have been through a lot, sharing our life-altering problems of Nicole's bulimia, Jessica's sobriety, and my lifelong struggle with my taste buds. cleft". "

"We have all supported each other and we have so much respect for everything we've been through that it has made us stronger as women and artists."

The group, which prepared for a series of comeback shows this month, dubbed "Unfinished Business," has postponed the concerts until October amid the global health crisis.