Corey Feldman releases a video of the exact moment he discovered his movie premiere was hacked

Corey Feldman released a video showing the exact moment he discovered that his movie premiere was hacked. On March 9, 2020, Corey Feldman made a premiere for his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys at the Los Angeles Directors Guild. It was announced as an epic and innovative event. While the live premiere was packed with media, journalists, and celebrities, those who bought a ticket would watch the movie live online. In this sense, it would be a time when those who are at home could be part of the premiere in real time. A panel was set up to answer questions after the movie, and Corey Feldman planned a live event on Twitter where he would address viewers directly.

Instead, everything Corey Feldman planned stopped and chaos ensued.

At the same time that the premiere would take place and at the same time, the live stream of the film aired, Corey learned that his website had been blocked. Several days later, his technology team announced that after an investigation was conducted, they determined that the site was under a DDoS attack and that hackers prevented the movie from streaming, as announced through a message on the site. official MyTruthDoc.com

The hack has sparked deep concern that a network of pedophiles has spared no expense to silence Corey Feldman from revealing his truth and even resorted to preventing his film from airing.

You can see Corey Feldman while speaking live on the (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys it premiered when it learned that the site had been blocked and that the movie would not stream on the video player below.

See this post on Instagram A MOMENT LIKE THIS: A VIDEO SECRETLY OBTAINED FROM SOMEONE WHO WAS IN THE PUBLIC AND SPENT 2 CAPTURED THE EXACT MOMENT I DISCOVERED THE LIVE GLOBAL WORLD PREMIERE OF # MYTRUTHTHERAPEOF2COREYS WAS HACKED BY GRUPO TRAJES. , AND DISSEMINATE THE INFORMATION ABOUT #MYTRUTHDOC WHILE TESTING 2 CHANGE THE NARRATIVE OF HOW IMPORTANT THIS MOVIE REALLY IS! EVERY TIME YOU WATCH A COPY STOLEN THROUGH A BIT TORRENT, LINKED YOUTUBE LINK OR A #FALSITE U R SUPPORT TO SAME CRIMINALS THAT EARN $ FROM THEFT! THE FILMMERS RISKED HIS SECURITY AND I SPENT 1.7 MILLION, MORE THAN HE COULD PAY, 2 BRING U #MYTRUTH WHILE HIDING IN THE SHADOWS CHANGING THE MESSAGE OF THE N2 INVESTIGATION, AND ALREADY EXPOSING HIM WITH THE GUILT OF 4. #PLEASESUPPORTUS AS #MYTRUTHDOCRETURNS AFTER A #MEDIABLACKOUT we can only COUNT MY T dear fans, 2 # # DEMANDJUSTICE4VICTIMS DEMANDJUSTICE4COREYHAIM # # DEMANDJUSTICE4THE2COREYS DEMANDJUSTICE4RICKYRUYGUESTERMYJUTIGUIJESTICE 22 ONLY @ WWW.MYTRUTHDOC.COM ADVANCED TICKETS R NOW ON SALE! I LOVE YOU AND THANKS EVERY ONE OF YOUR 4 YOUR IMPECCABLE USE IN THE FACE OF THESE INFINITE AND MALICIOUS ATTACKS IN OUR IMPORTANT MESSAGE! THIS MOVIE IS NOT ABOUT NAMES, IT IS ABOUT DETAILS OF HOW THEY DID IT AND HOW 2 HIDDEN SUCCESSFULLY CONTINUE IN SHADOWS, BECAUSE IT IS A USEFUL GUIDE 2 HOW THEY WORK, SO THEY CAN LEARN HOW TO 2 PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN AND HOW 2 ACCIÓN SI URA #SURVIVOROFSEXUALABUSE #STANDBYME #STANDWITHUS # ISTANDWITH2COREYS #PRESERVEINNOCENCE #ISTANDWITHCOREY #HOLLYWOODPEDOPHILES #CASTINGCOUCHISREAL # BOYS2 # MEn2 # Kids2 # MEn2 A post shared by Corey Feldman (@ cdogg22) on April 19, 2020 at 10:24 a.m. PDT

Corey Feldman released his documentary on the live streaming platform the next day. He then aired it for a week so that those who missed the opportunity to see it could watch it on demand.

It will be released for the second time on April 22, 2020, tickets are already on sale. You are going to see it (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys When does it open on Wednesday?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has followed this case since 2017.



