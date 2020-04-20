Comedy Central heads to 'Malltown' with Na Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Unsafe Natasha Rothwell to star in and produce executives Malltown, an animated comedy pilot for Comedy Central's Wide city Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.

Rothwell, who plays Kelli in the HBO comedy, in which she also writes and acts as a supervising producer, will play 13-year-old Libby on the project for the ViacomCBS network.

Set in a declining mall, the show follows Libby's adventures in coming of age. Seen through the eyes of the budding teenager, the mall is a microcosm of the United States and everything is totally screwed up about it.

Rothwell will be executive producing alongside Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and Mike Perry.

The show was developed in 2018 when Comedy Central struck a development deal with Jacobson and Glazer as their hit comedy. Wide city was coming to an end.

It is the last high-profile role for ex Saturday night live writer Rothwell who starred Sonic the Hedgehog and stars in Wonder Woman 1984. Last year, he also got a feature on Netflix, Hometown, who will star and is writing with Paula Pell and Michelle Lawler with the production of Tina Fey.

Rothwell is represented by Edna Cowan Management, CAA and Sechel.