Cole Sprouse shoots unfounded claims amid Kaia Gerber rumors

Cole Sprouse he is so above speculation about his personal life.

the Riverdale Star turned to her Instagram story overnight to address rumors about the status of her relationship with Kaia Geber. As fans will know, Sprouse, 27, has been in an on-and-off romance with his 23-year-old co-star. Lili Reinhart During the last years. In recent weeks, however, claim (is They have been made on social networks about the possible participation of Sprouse with the 18-year-old Gerber model.

After seeing the speculation, Sprouse turned to his Instagram story to set the record straight.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never please them," the actor wrote. "But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism."

The Disney student wrote in his post, "Choose humanity, stop being (clown emoji)."