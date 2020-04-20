Cole Sprouse shoots unfounded claims amid Kaia Gerber rumors

FilmMagic, Getty Images
Cole Sprouse he is so above speculation about his personal life.
the Riverdale Star turned to her Instagram story overnight to address rumors about the status of her relationship with Kaia Geber. As fans will know, Sprouse, 27, has been in an on-and-off romance with his 23-year-old co-star. Lili Reinhart During the last years. In recent weeks, however, claim (is They have been made on social networks about the possible participation of Sprouse with the 18-year-old Gerber model.
After seeing the speculation, Sprouse turned to his Instagram story to set the record straight.
"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never please them," the actor wrote. "But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism."
The Disney student wrote in his post, "Choose humanity, stop being (clown emoji)."
"When I first entered into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences," continued Sprouse. "And while I never really intended to indulge any part of my private life with the ravenous horde, it is clear that my restraint in updating them has allowed them to bring their own agenda to my habits and lifestyle."
"So in conclusion, please eat my delicious chubby a-" Sprouse wrote. "(Having me post a damn white-source insta story as a divorced mother of three children)."
%MINIFYHTMLd33add100d3d6c901757d08c980b862414%%MINIFYHTMLd33add100d3d6c901757d08c980b862415%