Cole Sprouse called fans for leaking his address and sending him death threats

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online."
Basically Cole Sprouse has been living in the public eye all his life – he started acting with his twin brother, Dylan, when they were just eight months old.
The 27 year old Riverdale Star learned the ins and outs of Hollywood at a young age, which also allowed her to discover ways to maintain a certain level of privacy in her life.
And when his privacy is compromised, Cole generally uses humor to combat it, like when he created an Instagram for fans who take photos of him without his permission: Camera Duels, an account where he takes photos of fans, before they take one of the.
Or when the media claimed to speak to "close sources,quot; about their "breakup,quot; with Lili Reinhart. Both the breakup and the sources were false, so he sent them a message reflecting his ridiculous claims.
Although he's gotten a little used to running into fans wherever he goes and is being questioned about intimate details in his life, there is one part of the attention Cole refuses to accept: bigotry.
On Sunday, Cole turned to his Instagram story to talk about the cruel and terrifying treatment to which he has been subjected by his most extreme fans.
"Attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are qualities of madness and fanaticism."
Cole went on to explain that his refusal to update his fans about every part of his love life, "allowed them to bring their own agenda to my habits and lifestyle."
And Cole's true style, he concluded his message with humor (although something tells me he's not kidding about this).
While some people may believe that celebrities "signed up,quot; for their lives to be invaded, what they did NOT accept is that others put their safety at risk or that their friends and family are attacked online.
