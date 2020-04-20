Cole Sprouse blames bigotry for death threats over Lili Reinhart's romance and Kaia Gerber rumors

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision

After being accused of cheating on his co-star girlfriend with the model, the actor from & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Issues a long statement on social media urging people to think before posting.

Cole Sprouse He revealed the shocking disadvantages of dating a fellow celebrity in a lengthy statement, claiming that he even received "death threats" from the trolls.

The 27-year-old actor, who is in a relationship with his "Riverdale"co-star Lili Reinhart, he turned to his Instagram Stories to urge people to think before posting.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online who claim to be my admirers," he wrote. "Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never consented to them. But attacking my friends, unfounded accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose to stop humanity from being (a clown)".

"When I entered into a public relationship for the first time, this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I never intend to hand over any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it has become clear that my moderation to update them has enabled them press your own agenda about my habits and lifestyle ".

While Sprouse chose not to directly name the "baseless allegations" he was referring to, it could be speculation surrounding the nature of his friendship with the model. Kaia Gerber, with some fans suggesting they are more than friends.

However, Sprouse showed that he was unwilling to accept those rumors when he concluded his post by writing, "So, in conclusion, please eat my delicious chubby **. Having me post a damn white font Insta story as a two times divorced mother of three. "

Sprouse and Reinhart, who play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, are believed to be on the hit US television show. They started dating in 2016, though both have been fiercely private about the romance.